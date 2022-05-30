NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
national park jobs

This National Park Job Will Pay You Up To $25/Hr To Work In A Hawaiian Oasis, No Degree Required

One of the world's most beautiful places is hiring. 🌊🌺

Georgia Staff Writer
NPS employees stand in the rain forest in Maui. Right: The coast of the Kīpahulu District in Haleakala National Park.

NPS employees stand in the rain forest in Maui. Right: The coast of the Kīpahulu District in Haleakala National Park.

@haleakalanps | Instagram, Fairytaleportraits | Dreamstime

If you've ever dreamed of landing a National Park job at one of the most beautiful islands in the world, this position could be the perfect fit.

Hawaii's Haleakalā National Park is hiring in their Administrative Division and their job announcement does not list a requirement for a college degree.

The ancient park is located in Maui, the second largest island in the state of Hawaii. This site is home to lush tropical rain forests, waterfalls, expansive ocean views, and the Haleakalā Volcano.

From the warm hues of the Summit District's desert landscape to the rushing waters and rocky terrain of the sacred Kīpahulu District, Haleakalā National Park is a one-of-a-kind oasis full of cultural significance.

NPS is seeking to fill the role of Administrative Support Assistant, a full-time, permanent position that can pay an hourly rate of up to $25.99 (starting at $19.99).

This job is open to the public, and any U.S. citizen is welcome to apply.

Job duties would include coordinating property inventories, preparing reports, and working alongside the Division of Administration Budget Analyst.

There are also secretarial duties such as serving as the Division's receptionist, keeping record of phone calls, messages, and emails, as well as serving as the Travel Manager and making arrangements and preparing required documents.

You do have to have a valid drivers license to qualify for this position, as you may be required to operate a government vehicle, or travel overnight up to two nights a month with a charge card.

The cut off for applying for this position is June 1, 2022 and you can apply directly on the listing's official website.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...