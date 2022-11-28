Hawaii's Mauna Loa Just Erupted & You Can Watch The World's Largest Active Volcano Go Off
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting for the first time in decades this weekend, and you can have a front-row seat for the show thanks to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS issued warnings about the eruption late Sunday and into Monday, and experts continue to monitor the situation.
Here's what you need to know about Mauna Loa's eruption.
Where is the largest active volcano in the world?
Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano. It towers about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) above sea level on Hawaii's Big Island and is 17 kilometres (10.5 miles) wide at its base, according to the USGS.
Is Mauna Loa taller than Mt. Everest?
Mauna Loa stands 4,205 metres high, making it the largest active volcano in the world.
However, it's not nearly as tall as the world's tallest mountain, Mt. Everest. Everest stands 8,848 metres high.
In other words, Everest is roughly twice as tall as Mauna Loa.
When did Mauna Loa start erupting?
USGS experts warned of "heightened unrest" on Mauna Loa as recently as mid-September 2022. That's when they started recording increased earthquakes and signs of magma pouring into the reservoir system near its summit.
The caldera, or top of the volcano, known as Mokuʻāweoweo, began erupting around 11:30 on Sunday evening.
Is the Mauna Loa eruption dangerous?
\u201c...ASHFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING...\n* WHAT...Up to one quarter inch of ashfall accumulation.\n* WHERE...Portions of the Big Island Hawaii.\n* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST early this morning.\n\nSatellite image as of 11/28/2022 12 AM HST\u201d— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) 1669631031
The lava was contained to the summit area and was not threatening to roll downhill within the first hours of the eruption, the USGS said on Monday. However, the USGS did also issue a warning that things can change rapidly, and locals are being told to stand ready.
"Winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele's hair downwind," the USGS said.
Pele's hair is thin strands of volcanic glass.
The summit of Mauna Loa has been closed to visitors.
Locals can find more info on the dedicated eruption page.
Will air travel be affected by Mauna Loa's eruption?
The eruption was listed as an aviation code red/warning (the highest alert level) on Monday morning.
That means the volcano is hazardous to nearby aircraft.
How long will the Mauna Loa eruption last?
Experts did not provide a timeline for Mauna Loa's eruption in the first hours after it started.
When was the last Mauna Loa eruption?
The last Mauna Loa eruption began on March 25, 1984, and ended on April 15 of that same year.
The break between that eruption and this one was the longest quiet period in the volcano's recorded history, the USGS says.
How can I watch Mauna Loa erupt?
The USGS keeps an eye on many volcanos across the United States, including Mauna Loa.
In fact, the USGS has a webcam set up at the edge of the giant volcano, so you can check out timelapse footage of the eruption.
Images captured from the camera on Sunday and Monday show the moment when the volcano blew up. The caldera went from a rough patch of dried lava to a sea of fire, the cameras show.
