national park jobs

This National Park Job Would Pay You Up To $72K/Year To Spend Every Day In Natural Wonders

Get paid to spend the day stress-free in the mountains! ⛰️

Georgia Staff Writer
Yellow wildflowers overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains. Right: A backpacker at sunrise hiking through the Smoky Mountains.

The Great Smoky Mountains are home to diverse plants and wildlife, expansive views, and hundreds of miles of hiking trails and streams. These ancient mountains are thought to be over 200 million years old, making them the oldest range in the world.

Waking up to the Smokies' breathtaking sites, and starting your day in its cool comfortable climate sounds like an absolute dream. But this could become your reality thanks to new job openings for the National Park Service.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park's 'Visitor & Resources Division' is accepting applications for their Park Ranger position until April 27, 2022. Hirees could make a salary ranging from $50,704-$72,970 according to their official website listing.

They are looking to fill positions across four parks locations that include Bryson City, NC, Cherokee, NC, Townsend, TN, and Gatlinburg, TN. If you're located elsewhere, you could qualify to receive reimbursement for relocation expenses in accordance with their policy.

This permanent full-time position would include duties like patrolling on foot, bicycle, and vehicle to enforce policies and regulations, wilderness management, visitor stewardship, wildfire suppressions, and "protection of natural and cultural resources (wildlife, plants, archeological sites, historic building").

Applicants would also be expected to "educate, interpret, and inform visitors about resources, conservation, laws, and regulations" and be able to perform possible rescue duties to ensure guest safety.

If adventure-seeking is your passion, some positions would even allow you to travel 1-2 nights a month with access to a government charge card.

You must be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years of age to be considered for this position. Other requirements are listed here.

