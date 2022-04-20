This US Marine Sanctuary Made It To Obama's 'Our Great National Parks' Series On Netflix
This was the only U.S. location to get its own episode.
Netflix's Our Great National Parks starring former President Barack Obama explores the world's best displays of natural beauty. But only one spot in the U.S. made the cut, and landed its very own episode.
Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is featured in the show's fourth episode. Obama takes you on a journey through California's rugged coastline and remarkable array of marine life.
Viewers can take in the heartwarming scenes of an elephant seal pup nursing from her mother, and baby sea otters lounging on their mother's belly as she floats.
Below shore, the camera weaves through an underwater forest, while an otter darts between the curtains of kelp in search of his next meal. Massive schools of jellyfish appear suspended in the bright blue waters.
The park features some of the best whale watching opportunities in the world — off the coast, blue, gray, and humpback whales regularly leap above the shore, creating an unforgettable spectacle.
The marine sanctuary is famous for the conservation of native wildlife. Visitors of its expansive shores can take go kayaking, diving, or exploring tide pools.
Conservation is a cause Obama feels passionately about. "He single-handedly protected more natural habitat than any US president in history, using the Antiquities Act 34 times to conserve more than 550 million acres of lands and waters as national monuments," Sierra Club Magazine reveals.
Through his narration, viewers can be transported to a different world. It is easily understood why audiences everyone are tuning in to be awestruck.
You can stream Our Great National Parks on Netflix now.