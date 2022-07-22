This National Park Job Will Pay You Up To $73K/Year To Make TikToks Of Breathtaking Places
Four-day work weeks & no degree required!
If your ideal commute to the office is waking up and heading to the world's most breathtaking natural wonders, this content creation job could be the perfect fit.
The National Parks Conservation Association, or the NPCA, is looking to hire a Social Media Content Manager.
According to the official job listing, the full-time position is based out of Washington DC, however remote work options are available.
The primary objective of the job is to "create original NPCA content for video-first social platforms, with an emphasis on TikTok." The candidate who fills this role can expect to spend around 60% of their time at work producing content to meet this goal.
Other responsibilities would include, implementing strategies for social media growth, performing data assessments, engaging with audiences on social platforms, and collaborating with team members on video projects.
The salary range being offered is anywhere between $65,000 - $73,000 per year, depending on an individual's location and past experience.
One massive perk is that this job offers a four-day work week, meaning full-time candidates will only have to work 32 hours a week. In this role, every weekend is a long weekend. The Social Media Content Manager will only be expected to work Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM, with Fridays off.
While a degree is not required, it is preferred to have training or experience in communications and journalism, as well as four to five years of experience in online communications.
It is also essential that candidates are committed to the NPCA's missions and core values, which emphasize commitment, inclusion, integrity and respect.
You can find this job listing on the website's official recruitment page.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.