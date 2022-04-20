You Can 'Walk On Water' Through Abandoned Ruins In The Sparkling Florida Keys (PHOTOS)
Dry Tortugas National Park is a breathtaking cluster of seven white-sand islands in the Florida Keys. Beneath the sparkling turquoise water are coral reefs, protected exotic marine life, and a beautiful mystic world ready to be explored.
The 100 square miles hidden gem is only accessible by boat or seaplane, making the destination your own private playground. After sunset, the unpolluted sky is illuminated with millions of stars as far as the eye can see.
The night sky over Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park. @stephenippolitophoto | Instagram
History comes alive within Fort Jefferson's towering brick walls.
An expert tour guide will take you through a tour of the fort's dark history and jaw-dropping surroundings.
Visitors can walk the outstretched stone pier across the Atlantic's pristine waters.
If you prefer diving in, you can snorkel the perimeter and see firsthand preserved reefs of living coral, and protected wildlife like sea turtles, starfish, and tropical fish. Fins, masks, and snorkels are complimentary.
You can visit for a day trip, or bring supplies and drinking water to stay the night and enjoy the sunset and primitive camping.
Undisturbed trees offer a respite from the intense Florida sun on Dry Tortugas' undisrupted beaches.
Adventure seekers are just one ferry ride away from enjoying the bliss of one of Florida's most beautiful beaches. The island is kid-friendly making it a great destination the whole family can enjoy.
If you're looking to kayak across turquoise waters, or just unwind and take in the view while you lounge, this national park is a must-see.
