NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
pink sand beach florida

This Dreamy Pink Sand Beach Near South Florida Is Just A Ferry Ride Away (PHOTOS)

This pastel paradise is one of a kind.

Woman posing on the pink beach. Right: Waves at Pink Sands Beach.

Woman posing on the pink beach. Right: Waves at Pink Sands Beach.

@harbourislandbahamas | Instagram

A pastel paradise is closer than you think. Pink Sands Beach on Harbour Island in The Bahamas has the dreamiest bubblegum-hued sand that draws curious travelers from around the world.

This beautiful beach is just a few ferry rides away from South Florida, so you can roam these enchanting shores without having to board a flight.

You can plan your Bahamas trip between ferry rides. Start by cruising from Fort Lauderdale to Freeport, then from Freeport to Nassau, then Nassau to Harbour Island.

Pink Sands Beach has about three miles of shoreline. The water is a bright turquoise blue with gentle waves thanks to the surrounding coral reefs.

The beach got its unique color from a tiny animal with a reddish-pink shell. The shells are broken up by the waves and blended with the white sands.

The rosy hue of the shoreline isn't the only reason to visit. If you go in the winter months, you can enjoy ideal temperatures in the 70s.

Horseback riding is a popular beach activity for travelers. You'll trot through pink sands and even into the blue waves.

The island itself is pretty small, so you can explore mainly by walking. You can also rent bikes and golf carts for quicker travel.

If you would rather fly, you can take an hour-long flight from Miami or Fort Lauderdale to Eleuthera. From there, you're only a short water taxi ride from Harbour Island.

The pristine waters are crystal clear.

Whenever you make the trip, be sure to take plenty of photos of the blush shores. This island destination is sure to brighten up your vacay.

Pink Sands Beach

Price: Free

Address: Harbour Island, Bahamas

Why You Need To Go: If you're in South Florida, this pretty beach is a must-see. You'll take the cutest pictures by the rosy sands and bright blue water.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March, 03, 2020.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...