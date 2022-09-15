This National Park Job Pays Up To $103K/Year To Work At One Of Florida's Best Beaches
No degree required!
National Park Service (NPS) is seeking applicants to fill the job of project manager at one of Florida's most breathtaking beaches.
Canaveral National Seashore is a gorgeous barrier island with almost 58,000 acres of rugged, natural beauty ready to be explored. The 24 miles of coastline is home to lots of precious wildlife.
This ancient island boasts lagoons as well as pristine beaches and serves as a protected home for multiple endangered species, such as sea turtles.
The project manager position is open to any U.S. citizens. Upon hiring, you would be responsible for planning, designing and constructing special projects within the park from start to finish.
This is a permanent, full-time leadership role that oversees that special park projects are carried out within a reasonable time frame and according to budget and quality standards.
You would be leading research, planning, design, construction and staffing to ensure that goals are met.
Occasional travel is required, as well as a driver's license, as you might have to operate a government vehicle.
There are no higher educational requirements for this job, so you don't need a college degree, however, you do need at least a year of experience in a profession in a similar field to qualify.
The salary range listed on the governmental website is $79,917 - $103,896 per year.
The deadline for applications is today, September 15, so you'll want to act quickly if you feel you're a good fit for this position.
You will find all of the qualifications required and documents needed to apply via the official NPS listing on their website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.