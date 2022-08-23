You Can Make Up To $170K A Year At This National Park Job Working In A Magical Canyon
No degree required! 🏜️
The National Park Service is currently hiring the ultimate leader to take on the superintendent Park Manager position at Glen Canyon National Park.
The job is located in the golden area of Page, AZ which boasts miles of chiseled canyons, impressive rock formations, and lakes filled with turquoise water.
According to the NPS job listing, the position's largest responsibility is maintaining the "natural, cultural, scenic, ecological, and recreational values" of the areas. You would be the "superintendent" of all goings-on, so someone with tons of managerial experience is required.
The national park in northern Arizona is comprised of iconic landmarks within the recreation area like the AZ side of the star-studded Lake Powell, and many different types of gorgeous hiking spots. The park manager also oversees the Rainbow Bridge National Monument.
A hefty $131,178 - $170,532 yearly pay range signifies that you would be the "head honcho" here. Another point about finances — you could also be compensated for having to relocate to the Canyon State.
As for the duties of the position, you would be responsible for an array of managerial tasks like maintaining staff, fostering relationships with local communities, creating goals for the recreational areas, and lastly ensuring all federal laws are being followed by attendees.
You'll work many days in the office, but not all as the listing says to be prepared to go out into the field on a whim. That includes needing to travel by four-wheel drive vehicle, so you must have an eligible United States driver's license and submit a driving record.
Although there are no degree requirements, not just any regular Joe can apply for the position. You can visit the official website to read more about the conditions of employment and necessary qualifications.
The federal agency is currently accepting applications until August 24.