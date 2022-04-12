Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

national park week

These Dreamy National Parks Are Totally Underrated & You Can See Them For Free Next Week

We can't believe these are real places.

Georgia Staff Writer
Diablo Lake at North Cascade National Park, Right: Otters at Kenai Fjords National Park

Diablo Lake at North Cascade National Park, Right: Otters at Kenai Fjords National Park

Michael Denning | Unsplash, Kedar Gadge | Unsplash

The U.S. is home to 423 national park sites that span over 84 million acres of American soil. These breathtaking beauties range from ancient turquoise hot springs to breathtaking desert landscapes, there are plenty of wondrous places just waiting to be explored.

Adventure seekers everywhere can enjoy any National Park for free on April 16th, in celebration of 2022's "National Park Week".

Most people have heard of Yellowstone, or are familiar with the wonders of the Grand Canyon, but some of the least talked about National Parks are the dreamiest spots you can travel to.

If you want to experience the natural wonders of the states during National Park Week without navigating through eager crowds, look no further. These are some of the most underrated parks you can find.

Isle Royale

Crystal clear waters of Lake Superior at Isle Royale National Park.Crystal clear waters of Lake Superior at Isle Royale National Park.Qube002 | Dreamstime

Location: Lake Superior

Why We Love Them: This desolate, rugged island located in Lake Superior will feel like you're in the middle of an oasis. This isle is completely remote and only accessible by boat or plane. Once you arrive you can enjoy the active wildlife and feel like you're in the middle of the ocean in the Midwest.

Website

Congaree

A trail through Congaree National Park. A trail through Congaree National Park. Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Location: 100 National Park Rd., Hopkins, SC

Why We Love Them: This towering forest in South Carolina is alive with "old growth" and biodiversity. The vibrant and thriving ecosystems expand over 26,000 acres of lush trails and waterways ready to be explored.

Website

Voyageurs

The Northern Lights at Voyageurs.The Northern Lights at Voyageurs.Patrick Barron | Dreamstime

Location: International Falls, MN

Why We Love Them: You can experience "Northern Lights" at this Minnesota National Park. During the day, Voyageurs offers a diverse landscape of cliffs, forests, wetlands, and exposed rocky ridges. Visitors can hike through the forest or explore lakes and streams by kayak.

Website

North Cascades

The landscape of Diablo Lake at North Cascade National Park.The landscape of Diablo Lake at North Cascade National Park.Michael Denning | Unsplash

Location: Washington State

Why We Love Them: Known as the "American Alps", the North Cascade National Park boasts rugged forest, pristine lakes, and over 300 glaciers. During the spring, the trails burst with vibrant wildflowers, while during the winter months, you can see icy snowcapped mountain ranges.

Website

Kenai Fjords

A humpback whale in front of a glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.A humpback whale in front of a glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.Nikki Gensert | Dreamstime

Location: 1212 4th Ave., Seward, AK

Why We Love Them: The diverse wildlife thrive in this glacial mountain range in Alaska. The frigid landscape hosts mountain goats, bears, whales, otters, beavers, and seals. The breathtaking mountain range and brilliant waters are unlike any other.

Website

Lassen Volcanic

Bumpass Hell at Lassen Volcanic National Park.Bumpass Hell at Lassen Volcanic National Park.Snyfer | Dreamstime

Location: Mineral, California

Why We Love Them: Lassen Volcanic National Park is a hot bed of hydrothermal activity. The rugged landscape features rustic wilderness, watersheds, hydrothermal pools, and every type of volcano there is to be found in the world.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

