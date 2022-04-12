These Dreamy National Parks Are Totally Underrated & You Can See Them For Free Next Week
We can't believe these are real places.
The U.S. is home to 423 national park sites that span over 84 million acres of American soil. These breathtaking beauties range from ancient turquoise hot springs to breathtaking desert landscapes, there are plenty of wondrous places just waiting to be explored.
Adventure seekers everywhere can enjoy any National Park for free on April 16th, in celebration of 2022's "National Park Week".
Most people have heard of Yellowstone, or are familiar with the wonders of the Grand Canyon, but some of the least talked about National Parks are the dreamiest spots you can travel to.
If you want to experience the natural wonders of the states during National Park Week without navigating through eager crowds, look no further. These are some of the most underrated parks you can find.
Isle Royale
Crystal clear waters of Lake Superior at Isle Royale National Park.Qube002 | Dreamstime
Location: Lake Superior
Why We Love Them: This desolate, rugged island located in Lake Superior will feel like you're in the middle of an oasis. This isle is completely remote and only accessible by boat or plane. Once you arrive you can enjoy the active wildlife and feel like you're in the middle of the ocean in the Midwest.
Congaree
A trail through Congaree National Park. Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime
Location: 100 National Park Rd., Hopkins, SC
Why We Love Them: This towering forest in South Carolina is alive with "old growth" and biodiversity. The vibrant and thriving ecosystems expand over 26,000 acres of lush trails and waterways ready to be explored.
Voyageurs
The Northern Lights at Voyageurs.Patrick Barron | Dreamstime
Location: International Falls, MN
Why We Love Them: You can experience "Northern Lights" at this Minnesota National Park. During the day, Voyageurs offers a diverse landscape of cliffs, forests, wetlands, and exposed rocky ridges. Visitors can hike through the forest or explore lakes and streams by kayak.
North Cascades
The landscape of Diablo Lake at North Cascade National Park.Michael Denning | Unsplash
Location: Washington State
Why We Love Them: Known as the "American Alps", the North Cascade National Park boasts rugged forest, pristine lakes, and over 300 glaciers. During the spring, the trails burst with vibrant wildflowers, while during the winter months, you can see icy snowcapped mountain ranges.
Kenai Fjords
A humpback whale in front of a glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.Nikki Gensert | Dreamstime
Location: 1212 4th Ave., Seward, AK
Why We Love Them: The diverse wildlife thrive in this glacial mountain range in Alaska. The frigid landscape hosts mountain goats, bears, whales, otters, beavers, and seals. The breathtaking mountain range and brilliant waters are unlike any other.
Lassen Volcanic
Bumpass Hell at Lassen Volcanic National Park.Snyfer | Dreamstime
Location: Mineral, California
Why We Love Them: Lassen Volcanic National Park is a hot bed of hydrothermal activity. The rugged landscape features rustic wilderness, watersheds, hydrothermal pools, and every type of volcano there is to be found in the world.
