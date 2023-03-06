Aruba Is Hiring For The 'World's Easiest Job' & It's Basically A Dream Vacation In Disguise
It's a free trip!
Aruba is looking for someone to do the "world’s easiest job," and all you have to do is soak up the sun and brag about it on social media.
The Caribbean nation's tourism board is offering one lucky person “the chance to be Aruba’s weatherperson for a week,” and in exchange, you basically get to spend a free week-long holiday in Aruba.
"Aruba is looking for a sunny personality to do their best weatherperson impression for a chance to win a 7-day, 6-night trip to sunny Aruba,” says the job description."You’ll be featured on Aruba’s social channels while you soak up the sun, sip on a drink, and remind everyone that the weather never changes in Aruba.”
Spending days lounging in the sun and enjoying the warm weather sounds like a dream, and it doesn’t get easier than that!
To apply for the position, candidates have to record and send in a 30-second video doing the weather report for Aruba.
“Hint: it’s probably 80° and sunny,” says the job ad before reminding candidates to make their video “memorable” if they want to improve their odds of being chosen.
Once you've made an application video, all you have left to do is register on the country's website and add a bit of personal info, including your social media handles.
Aruba is partnering up with Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort for the opportunity, and the person selected for the job will enjoy a week-long stay at their newest hotel on the island.
The hotel is “located just across from Eagle Beach, which TripAdvisor ranked as the 1st best beach in the Caribbean and the 2nd best in the world.”
The Embassy Suites also features amenities such as “an expansive pool, gorgeous views, and plenty of dining options.”
To be eligible to apply, the candidate must be over 18 years old and a legal resident of the U.S. or Canada, with certain conditions. Residents of Alaska, Hawaii and Quebec are excluded.
The entire set of rules and regulations to apply for the job are listed on the website for those who are seriously considering applying.
Applications will be judged on factors such as “adherence to contest theme; originality and creativity; presentation/messaging; overall video quality.”
The winner will be contacted via email or phone.
The deadline to apply is March 31, so hurry up and apply for the world's easiest job!
