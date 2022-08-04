NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Make Up To $100K/Year At These Jobs In Atlanta Without A College Degree

Gotta pay those bills, right?

Associate Director, Content Development
Sound technician working on a music console. Right: A woman posing with a camera.

Jeffery Erhunse | Unsplash, Matt Moloney | Unsplash

A university degree can be a gateway to making great connections that help kickstart your career, but it's not the only way to succeed as proven by countless college dropouts, of late.

And especially with inflation rates going through the roof in recent years, millennials and Gen-Z job-seekers are more determined than ever to land handsomely-paying jobs, regardless of their educational credentials.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted theBureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.

All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Real estate sales agents

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $58,930
- #136 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,480
- Employment: 175,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($100,060)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#49. Automotive body and related repairers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $59,050
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,710

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,660
- Employment: 137,300
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
--- Ames, IA ($68,340)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#48. Construction and building inspectors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $59,950
- #191 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,660

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,480
- Employment: 117,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#47. Millwrights

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,010
- #78 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 840

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,260
- Employment: 39,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#46. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,430
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,560

National
- Annual mean salary: $52,540
- Employment: 155,250
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)

#45. Computer user support specialists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,910
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 14,600

National
- Annual mean salary: $57,650
- Employment: 654,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#44. Fire inspectors and investigators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $61,260
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,680
- Employment: 14,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dayton, OH ($116,740)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

#43. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $62,000
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,630

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,350
- Employment: 172,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#42. Brokerage clerks

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $62,460
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320

National
- Annual mean salary: $57,710
- Employment: 39,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#41. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,030
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,230
- Employment: 50,780
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
--- Fresno, CA ($86,230)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,120
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 25,960

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,380
- Employment: 1,443,630
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#39. Photographers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,580
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,100

National
- Annual mean salary: $48,210
- Employment: 38,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,810)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($71,160)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,440)

#38. Flight attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,030
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $62,280
- Employment: 96,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#37. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,090
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,400

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,030
- Employment: 234,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#36. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,680
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,240
- Employment: 12,300
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)

#35. Gas plant operators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,860
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $76,970
- Employment: 15,110
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#34. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $65,410
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,510
- Employment: 29,820
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#33. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,490
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,510

National
- Annual mean salary: $67,330
- Employment: 629,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#32. Lodging managers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,670
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $67,770
- Employment: 35,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#31. Food service managers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,240
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,940

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,970
- Employment: 210,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#30. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,750
- #290 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,560

National
- Annual mean salary: $79,060
- Employment: 123,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#29. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,990
- #209 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,350

National
- Annual mean salary: $83,270
- Employment: 80,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#28. Occupational health and safety technicians

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $70,240
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480

National
- Annual mean salary: $57,560
- Employment: 21,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
--- Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#27. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $70,770
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 24,000

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,110
- Employment: 1,026,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,010
- #193 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,910

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,060
- Employment: 665,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,190
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,810

National
- Annual mean salary: $66,870
- Employment: 466,910
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#24. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,910
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $62,080
- Employment: 8,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

#23. Hearing aid specialists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,180
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,960
- Employment: 10,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,380
- #155 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,910

National
- Annual mean salary: $73,590
- Employment: 526,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,430
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,490

National
- Annual mean salary: $72,390
- Employment: 1,242,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,950
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,320

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,960
- Employment: 278,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#19. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $74,500
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,180
- Employment: 11,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

#18. Detectives and criminal investigators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $76,030
- #198 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,030

National
- Annual mean salary: $90,370
- Employment: 107,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#17. Costume attendants

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $76,230
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $54,590
- Employment: 3,380
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,230)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,160)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,350)

#16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $77,990
- #258 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,870

National
- Annual mean salary: $92,320
- Employment: 243,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $78,920
- #283 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,930

National
- Annual mean salary: $98,760
- Employment: 128,230
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#14. Airfield operations specialists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $80,230
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $54,360
- Employment: 12,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($88,510)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($80,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,230)

#13. Real estate brokers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $80,710
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270

National
- Annual mean salary: $86,490
- Employment: 48,460
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#12. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $81,620
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,840

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,470
- Employment: 125,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $82,390
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $91,320
- Employment: 22,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#10. Sound engineering technicians

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $84,620
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $67,360
- Employment: 10,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,930)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($84,620)

#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $84,970
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $81,820
- Employment: 12,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#8. Power plant operators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $88,530
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $83,740
- Employment: 28,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)
--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#7. Transportation inspectors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $94,600
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,620
- Employment: 25,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#6. Insurance sales agents

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $95,620
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,830

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,340
- Employment: 422,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $102,650
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360

National
- Annual mean salary: $87,640
- Employment: 22,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $110,860
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580

National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#3. Power distributors and dispatchers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $116,460
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360

National
- Annual mean salary: $95,520
- Employment: 9,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#2. Commercial pilots

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $134,820
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610

National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. Athletes and sports competitors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $161,100
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $116,930
- Employment: 12,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
--- Columbus, OH ($201,290)

