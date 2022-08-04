You Can Make Up To $100K/Year At These Jobs In Atlanta Without A College Degree
Gotta pay those bills, right?
A university degree can be a gateway to making great connections that help kickstart your career, but it's not the only way to succeed as proven by countless college dropouts, of late.
And especially with inflation rates going through the roof in recent years, millennials and Gen-Z job-seekers are more determined than ever to land handsomely-paying jobs, regardless of their educational credentials.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted theBureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.
All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Real estate sales agents
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $58,930
- #136 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,480
- Employment: 175,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($100,060)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#49. Automotive body and related repairers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $59,050
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,660
- Employment: 137,300
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
--- Ames, IA ($68,340)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#48. Construction and building inspectors
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $59,950
- #191 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,480
- Employment: 117,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#47. Millwrights
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,010
- #78 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 840
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,260
- Employment: 39,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#46. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,430
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,560
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,540
- Employment: 155,250
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)
#45. Computer user support specialists
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $60,910
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 14,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,650
- Employment: 654,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
#44. Fire inspectors and investigators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $61,260
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,680
- Employment: 14,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dayton, OH ($116,740)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#43. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $62,000
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,350
- Employment: 172,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#42. Brokerage clerks
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $62,460
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,710
- Employment: 39,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#41. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,030
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,230
- Employment: 50,780
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
--- Fresno, CA ($86,230)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,120
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 25,960
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,380
- Employment: 1,443,630
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#39. Photographers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,580
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $48,210
- Employment: 38,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,810)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($71,160)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,440)
#38. Flight attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,030
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,280
- Employment: 96,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#37. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,090
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,400
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,030
- Employment: 234,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#36. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,680
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,240
- Employment: 12,300
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)
#35. Gas plant operators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $64,860
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,970
- Employment: 15,110
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#34. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $65,410
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,510
- Employment: 29,820
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#33. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,490
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,510
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,330
- Employment: 629,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#32. Lodging managers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,670
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,770
- Employment: 35,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#31. Food service managers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,240
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,940
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,970
- Employment: 210,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#30. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,750
- #290 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,560
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,060
- Employment: 123,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#29. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,990
- #209 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,350
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,270
- Employment: 80,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#28. Occupational health and safety technicians
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $70,240
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,560
- Employment: 21,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
--- Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#27. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $70,770
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 24,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $71,110
- Employment: 1,026,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,010
- #193 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,910
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,060
- Employment: 665,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,190
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,810
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,870
- Employment: 466,910
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#24. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,910
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,080
- Employment: 8,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#23. Hearing aid specialists
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,180
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,960
- Employment: 10,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,380
- #155 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,910
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,590
- Employment: 526,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,430
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,390
- Employment: 1,242,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
--- Napa, CA ($92,620)
#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $73,950
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,320
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,960
- Employment: 278,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#19. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $74,500
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,180
- Employment: 11,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#18. Detectives and criminal investigators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $76,030
- #198 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,370
- Employment: 107,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#17. Costume attendants
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $76,230
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,590
- Employment: 3,380
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,230)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,160)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,350)
#16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $77,990
- #258 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,870
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,320
- Employment: 243,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $78,920
- #283 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,760
- Employment: 128,230
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#14. Airfield operations specialists
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $80,230
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,360
- Employment: 12,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($88,510)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($80,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,230)
#13. Real estate brokers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $80,710
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,490
- Employment: 48,460
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#12. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $81,620
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,840
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,470
- Employment: 125,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $82,390
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,320
- Employment: 22,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#10. Sound engineering technicians
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $84,620
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,360
- Employment: 10,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,930)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($84,620)
#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $84,970
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,820
- Employment: 12,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#8. Power plant operators
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $88,530
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,740
- Employment: 28,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)
--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#7. Transportation inspectors
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $94,600
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,620
- Employment: 25,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#6. Insurance sales agents
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $95,620
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,830
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,340
- Employment: 422,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $102,650
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,640
- Employment: 22,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $110,860
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#3. Power distributors and dispatchers
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $116,460
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,520
- Employment: 9,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#2. Commercial pilots
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $134,820
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. Athletes and sports competitors
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $161,100
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,930
- Employment: 12,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
--- Columbus, OH ($201,290)