These Education Jobs In Atlanta Make 6-Digit Salaries & The Worst Paid Are Revealed

Education jobs' salaries are so eye-opening!

Editorial Partner
The Atlanta job market is a very competitive one and landing your dream career with a high salary is not an easy thing to do, especially if you recently graduated. If your passion is teaching, you could be making a good living within certain specialty fields.

Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many people are still choosing this super important path.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage, and compared with national salaries. You'll also find the metros with the highest paycheck for the position if you're ever interested in relocating to another state.

#51. Substitute teachers, short-term

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $24,810
- #352 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,880

National
- Annual mean salary: $38,410
- Employment: 374,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#50. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $26,710
- #324 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 17,060

National
- Annual mean salary: $31,760
- Employment: 1,187,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#49. Farm and home management educators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $35,800
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $58,040
- Employment: 10,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Roanoke, VA ($109,110)
--- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($93,140)
--- Richmond, VA ($92,090)

#48. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $37,120
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $41,170
- Employment: 121,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

#47. Library technicians

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $37,970
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730

National
- Annual mean salary: $39,070
- Employment: 73,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
--- Napa, CA ($57,890)

#46. Preschool teachers, except special education

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $38,970
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,000

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,460
- Employment: 391,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
--- Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
--- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#45. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $42,690
- #175 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,650
- Employment: 38,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

#44. Tutors

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $42,980
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,610

National
- Annual mean salary: $41,780
- Employment: 147,100
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
--- Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#43. Museum technicians and conservators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $48,550
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $52,030
- Employment: 10,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

#42. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $49,780
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $79,080
- Employment: 13,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#41. Self-enrichment teachers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $50,370
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,500

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,230
- Employment: 216,910
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#40. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $54,810
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,280

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,130
- Employment: 105,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#39. Curators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $55,640
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,880
- Employment: 11,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

#38. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $61,320
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $88,150
- Employment: 3,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)

#37. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $61,480
- #200 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,040
- Employment: 68,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#36. Archivists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $61,590
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,880
- Employment: 6,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

#35. Special education teachers, preschool

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $62,450
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,970
- Employment: 21,130
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)

#34. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,090
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,990
- Employment: 19,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

#33. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,350
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490

National
- Annual mean salary: $86,240
- Employment: 94,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#32. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,570
- #144 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430

National
- Annual mean salary: $87,980
- Employment: 44,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#31. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $63,680
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $92,210
- Employment: 5,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)

#30. Education teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $65,150
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370

National
- Annual mean salary: $76,990
- Employment: 58,780
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#29. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,110
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 470

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,680
- Employment: 58,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

#28. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $66,980
- #86 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,400

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,490
- Employment: 120,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
--- Kingston, NY ($92,160)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#27. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $67,220
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 25,820

National
- Annual mean salary: $67,080
- Employment: 1,329,280
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
--- Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#26. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $67,240
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110

National
- Annual mean salary: $81,730
- Employment: 13,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

#25. Special education teachers, secondary school

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $67,410
- #96 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,200

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,100
- Employment: 145,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#24. Library science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $68,690
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $80,850
- Employment: 4,330
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)
--- Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)

#23. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $69,240
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,410
- Employment: 11,840
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($139,720)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)

#22. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $69,250
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $84,580
- Employment: 27,330
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

#21. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $69,480
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 14,410

National
- Annual mean salary: $66,880
- Employment: 592,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
--- Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#20. Librarians and media collections specialists

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $69,820
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,740

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,180
- Employment: 127,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#19. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $70,860
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,240

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,960
- Employment: 84,360
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#18. History teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,720
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240

National
- Annual mean salary: $86,460
- Employment: 18,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#17. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $71,750
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,500

National
- Annual mean salary: $67,090
- Employment: 187,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($102,210)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
--- Chico, CA ($88,430)

#16. Instructional coordinators

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $72,290
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,850

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,560
- Employment: 184,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salem, OR ($93,890)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#15. Special education teachers, middle school

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $74,440
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,860
- Employment: 79,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#14. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $75,460
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680
- Employment: 9,040
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)

#13. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $75,720
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $99,480
- Employment: 12,460
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#12. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $75,740
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,060

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,530
- Employment: 1,020,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#11. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $87,850
- Employment: 12,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)

#10. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $79,490
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $88,260
- Employment: 20,850
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#9. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $80,310
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $98,980
- Employment: 14,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#8. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $82,370
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $94,060
- Employment: 20,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

#7. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $86,110
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320

National
- Annual mean salary: $89,610
- Employment: 37,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
--- Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#6. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $87,620
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450

National
- Annual mean salary: $88,390
- Employment: 36,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
--- Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

#5. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $91,170
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440

National
- Annual mean salary: $98,710
- Employment: 47,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#4. Business teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $95,900
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480

National
- Annual mean salary: $105,720
- Employment: 79,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#3. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $122,480
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,040

National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#2. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $129,270
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $124,090
- Employment: 11,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#1. Law teachers, postsecondary

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Annual mean salary: $152,750
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $130,820
- Employment: 14,110
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)

