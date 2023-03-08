A Woman Applied For Her Own Job After Seeing It Listed At $30K More & The Response Is Wild
She's now looking for a new job!
A woman is receiving a wave of support online after expressing frustration with her employer about being underpaid for her position, which she recently saw listed on LinkedIn at well above her salary.
Kimberly Nguyen tweeted that her company had posted a job for basically the same position she's currently doing, but for much higher pay, so she decided to apply for the new role and things quickly spiralled from there.
On March 7, Nguyen tweeted that her company posted a job on LinkedIn for another UX writer, which is her current role.
A UX writer plans and writes the "microcopy in apps, websites, and other digital products users need to navigate a product," according to Coursera.
The New York City woman noted that "thanks to salary transparency laws" she said that the company intended to pay this person $32,000 to $90,000 more than what she is making so she decided to apply.
\u201cMy company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I\u2019m currently doing (so we\u2019re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied.\u201d— Kimberly Nguyen (@Kimberly Nguyen) 1678224163
In a series of follow-up tweets, Nguyen continued to express frustration saying she doesn't want to "hear one more peep out of them about diversity, equity, and inclusion." She didn't name her employer but she did call out her bosses in the thread.
"I don’t wanna see any more of our C-suite execs recommend books for women’s history month. There were tangible actions they could’ve taken and they chose to perform these values. No thank you," she wrote on Twitter.
Nguyen goes on to explain she's argued for months about pay inequity and even told her managers on multiple occasions that she is aware that she's underpaid.
"I have gotten the runaround, and they know they can do this right now in a tough labor market," she added.
\u201cI have also been arguing for months about the pay inequity. I have told my managers multiple times that I know I\u2019m being underpaid. I have gotten the runaround, and they know they can do this right now in a tough labor market.\u201d— Kimberly Nguyen (@Kimberly Nguyen) 1678224163
She posted a string of updates on March 8, which also happens to be International Women's Day, and her responses only triggered more outrage about pay equality in the workplace.
She says her employer took the LinkedIn job posting down before clarifying they re-posted it as a separate job posting.
"They're saying it was an internal posting and wasn't meant for anyone to apply to externally because public companies legally have to post jobs even if it's an internal conversion...but that doesn't solve the fact that someone internally is now still going to make $32k+ more???" she tweeted.
\u201c@yannitweetshere If the difference where like $10-15k I feel like I\u2019d be less upset. But I\u2019ve been asking for a raise for months and they\u2019re out here flaunting they\u2019re willing to pay a new person at least $32k more than me??? For the same job??\u201d— Kimberly Nguyen (@Kimberly Nguyen) 1678224163
Nguyen then shared the company threatened possible layoffs, in what she referred to as a scare tactic to get people to stay quiet.
The woman then expressed she was officially looking for a new job.
\u201cI'm officially announcing that I am looking for UX writing roles preferably remote, but I am currently located in New York City. Let me know if you have any leads.\u201d— Kimberly Nguyen (@Kimberly Nguyen) 1678224349
In a few replies to the tweets she's been getting, Nguyen says she hopes to hear from the recruiters about the new job so she can find out more about what's going on.
She also noted that she scheduled an emergency meeting with other "underpaid UX writers" so they can all talk about it.
The woman's tweets have clearly struck a nerve with a lot of people and garnered over 5.4 million views in less than 24 hours.
Many people are applauding Nguyen for her actions and said they loved seeing her standing up for herself on International Women's Day.
"I’m joining your fan club! That was a boss move!!" one comment read and included a women's day hashtag.
"Girlfriend, u need2 go full throttle public w/your story immediately! Timing is perfect! Tv interviews, radio, print…all of it! U R proof why transparency in salaries is vital2 stop discrimination of all categories, not just women," another user replied.
"That sucks there was money left on the table, but now you have some pretty solid data to go get yourself a raise!!!" one account tweeted, while another said, "I find it incredible the large pay gap. So looking for 1 writer and they decide if a person is worth 32k or 90k."
Nguyen is not only receiving praise, but she's also getting job advice about openings across the globe in the comments of her tweets.
In her more recent online messages on Wednesday afternoon, Nguyen said her original tweet was her "whining" in her little corner of the internet and didn't expect it to resonate with so many people.
It's unclear what company Nguyen works for, but she asks that people not harass her employer if they somehow find out.
"Y’all, pay equity and transparency are hills I am willing to die on, but I also have to pay my rent and eat."
\u201cY\u2019all, pay equity and transparency are hills I am willing to die on, but I also have to pay my rent and eat. Please do not do hella Google searches in order to reach out to my employer or harass them online because that will definitely not get me pay equity.\u201d— Kimberly Nguyen (@Kimberly Nguyen) 1678301476
"Better actions to take: call your elected officials to get salary transparency laws enacted in your state. Support legislation that protects workers. Talk about your salary!" she continued.
Narcity has reached out to Nguyen for comment and we will update the story accordingly should we hear back.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.