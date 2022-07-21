NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

HBO’s 'The Staircase' Was Filmed In Georgia But The Real "Murder House" Looks Almost Identical

Georgia was transformed into Durham, NC for filming.

The exterior of the set for 'The Staircase'.

HBO's true crime series The Staircase chronicles the life and trial of Michael Peterson, following the gruesome and suspicious death of his second wife Kathleen.

Though the real staircase and scene of the crime can be found in Durham, NC, production for the series took place entirely in the state of Georgia.

The majority of the production for The Staircase took place in and around Atlanta.

A Georgia State University building was used to represent the Durham County Courthouse where the trial took place, and the Sheraton Hotel became a Holiday Inn circa 2011.

According to the state's official website, locations within the city were transformed to look like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico, and of course, North Carolina where the Peterson family resided.

The outcome, however, looked eerily similar to the actual house where the infamous murder took place.

The real "murder house" has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located at 1810 Cedar St. in Durham, NC. It's a Colonial-style house with a white and brick exterior.

The 10,129 sq. ft. estate was last purchased on August 10, 2020, for $1.6 million.

Though it sold below the asking price and was originally listed for $1.9 million, this was still a great increase from the $640,000 Peterson got for it back in 2004 during his financial troubles following the trial.

Today, the property's value has skyrocketed, and Zillow has estimated it is worth $3,231,000 as of July 2022.

Despite being filmed in another state, the production utilized Atlanta's quiet, residential neighborhoods during filming, to replicate the wooded, sleepy vibe of the street the Petersons once lived.

