BC's 'Least-Wanted Valentines' Are Revealed By Crime Stoppers & There's A $100K Reward

Talk about a bad date...

Vancouver Editor
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers has revealed B.C.'s top five most-wanted fugitives, dubbing them the "least-wanted Valentines" of the year.

The Metro Vancouver branch issued a complete list of the most-wanted criminals — and people you'll to avoid swiping right for — in the area.

A reward of $100,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and charge of one of the men, and rewards of up to $5,000 is up for grabs for the other suspects at-large.

Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said that "Valentine’s Day is about being near those you want to be with, but these most-wanted criminals should be in jail and not near anyone!"

The purpose of the creative list is to spread awareness of the dangerous criminals and try to get tips to track them down. The press release warns that they "could be far away, or right in your neighbourhood."

With that chilling remark, they go on to list the very ineligible Valentines' — including someone wanted for murder.

Conor D’Monte

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Conor D’Monte has a $100,000 reward on him, for anyone whose tips lead to his arrest and charge. He is wanted for murder and is described as 6'1" with black hair, brown eyes, and 44 years old.

Daniel Dumas

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Daniel Dumas is wanted for manslaughter. The 29-year-old is 5'8", with black hair and brown eyes. He is also wanted for assault, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Michelle Arcand

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Michelle Archand is 29 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'2" and is wanted for possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. She is also wanted for multiple other crimes, including robbery.

Amardip Singh Rai

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Amardip Singh Rai is wanted for sexual assault and confining a person without lawful authority. The 42-year-old is 5'9", has black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Maxine George

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Jeremy Maxine George is wanted for breaking and entering, sexual assault, and failure to comply. The 36-year-old is 5'10" and has black hair and brown eyes.

The press release added that people can send in anonymous tips if they have information about the criminals on the list.

Tips can be sent in through Crime Stoppers’ 'P3' app for Apple and Android phones, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-855-448-8477 (new number) or reporitng it online at solvecrime.ca.

