4 People Were Found Dead In A BC Home & Police Think That It Was A 'Targeted Shooting'

"They are believed to have known each other."

Vancouver Editor
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Four people were found dead inside a home in B.C., and police believe that the shooting was targeted and that all of the victims knew each other.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating the tragic shooting that happened in Richmond, B.C.

The local RCMP responded to a complaint on January 25 in the evening, to the 4500-block of Garden City Rd. Once they arrived, they discovered four people who were dead at the scene, inside the home.

It was revealed to be a shooting, and IHIT came on to investigate the crime, according to a news release.

"It is believed that the shooting occurred the day before, on January 24, 2022 around 7 p.m.," the release said.

The homicide investigators were on the scene working with the Richmond RCMP, coroners, and forensic team.

The release specified that right now they believe it is "a targeted shooting, but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict."

They added that they think that the victims did know each other, but did not release their identities to the public.

Sergeant David Lee said in the release that it "is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to."

"Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon," Lee added.

Right now investigators are looking for witnesses who were in "the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie Road and saw or heard anything suspicious."

If you do have any information, they asked that you contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

