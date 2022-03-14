A 'Cold-Blooded Killer' Is Wanted For Serial Attacks On Homeless People In NYC & DC
Police suspect one man is behind all five shootings.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A suspected serial attacker is wanted for killing two homeless men and injuring three others in New York and Washington, D.C. this month.
Police in both cities have said that a single gunman appears to be responsible for the serial shootings, and they're now trying to find him before he hurts anyone else on the streets.
"It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose," New York Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Police say the attacks all happened earlier this month. Three men were shot in D.C. and another two were shot in New York a few days later. One person died in each city.
The first two shootings happened in DC on March 3 and 8, and both the victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police. A third DC victim was shot and killed on March 9, in what police are treating as a homicide.
Two men were then shot on March 12 in New York, according to a news release from the NYPD. One was shot while sleeping early that day, while the other was shot and killed that same evening.
Police suspect the same person in all five shootings because of how “similar” the cases are to one another.
Mayors Bowser and Adams described the shootings as "heinous crimes" that seemed to target the homeless communities in their cities.
Tonight, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and @NYCMayor spoke about ongoing investigations by the @DCPoliceDept and the @NYPDnews. Following their conversation, Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams released the following joint statement: https://twitter.com/dcpolicedept/status/1503180378823090179\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/dbWmLxg1Tb— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@Mayor Muriel Bowser) 1647230008
They added that it's urgent to "get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual."
The mayors also urged people experiencing homelessness to seek shelter.
Local police and federal agents are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect and are even offering a monetary reward for anyone that comes through with valuable information.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $20,000, while NYPD Crime Stoppers are offering $10,000.