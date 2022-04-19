People In Vancouver Are Sharing What New SkyTrain Stops Could Be Called & Where They’d Be
If you are from Vancouver, B.C., you know that the SkyTrain is a big deal as it's one of the main public modes of transportation people use in the city.
Locals have taken to a Vancouver Reddit thread to throw out some hilarious suggestions on where new SkyTrain stations should be located next, and potential new names.
A user on Reddit asked the question: "If you were to add a Skytrain Station on any line, where would it be (and the name?)"
One person commented something that most people probably think every day before heading to public transit — that the stop should be right outside their door. What a dream that would be!
One user said that they wouldn't add another stop but would simply add an additional silly name to the Holdom Station in Burnaby.
Another person really hit home for a lot of people suggesting that a simple extra stop being added between Oakridge and King Edward would be super-efficient.
If you've travelled on this line you know how long the gap is between these stops. An extra one definitely wouldn't hurt.
One user suggested a stop near Cambie St. and 16th St., because there are loads of cute little shops and delicious restaurants around the entire strip.
Having a SkyTrain stop right next to a lake could be a super fun idea for the summer months.
Trout Lake is the ideal spot for a picnic on a sunny day.
Some of these Reddit thread suggestions may actually sense for future SkyTrain plans — while others are clearly just jokes or dreams by people that frankly, will probably never happen.