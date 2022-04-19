NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

reddit

People In Vancouver Are Sharing What New SkyTrain Stops Could Be Called & Where They’d Be

Some are hilarious!

Vancouver Staff Writer
SkyTrain running through Vancouver. Right: Inside of the SkyTrain.

Modfos | Dreamstime, Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

If you are from Vancouver, B.C., you know that the SkyTrain is a big deal as it's one of the main public modes of transportation people use in the city.

Locals have taken to a Vancouver Reddit thread to throw out some hilarious suggestions on where new SkyTrain stations should be located next, and potential new names.

A user on Reddit asked the question: "If you were to add a Skytrain Station on any line, where would it be (and the name?)"

If you rely on the SkyTrain to get you to school or work, you'll love these super cheeky comments people have to say about it.

One person commented something that most people probably think every day before heading to public transit — that the stop should be right outside their door. What a dream that would be!

Also, the user's name suggestion was on point.

from vancouver

One user said that they wouldn't add another stop but would simply add an additional silly name to the Holdom Station in Burnaby.

from vancouver

Another person really hit home for a lot of people suggesting that a simple extra stop being added between Oakridge and King Edward would be super-efficient.

If you've travelled on this line you know how long the gap is between these stops. An extra one definitely wouldn't hurt.

from vancouver

One user suggested a stop near Cambie St. and 16th St., because there are loads of cute little shops and delicious restaurants around the entire strip.

from vancouver


Having a SkyTrain stop right next to a lake could be a super fun idea for the summer months.

Trout Lake is the ideal spot for a picnic on a sunny day.

from vancouver


Some of these Reddit thread suggestions may actually sense for future SkyTrain plans — while others are clearly just jokes or dreams by people that frankly, will probably never happen.

Comments 💬

