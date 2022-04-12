Canada Post Refuses To Deliver To This Vancouver Area & People Now Walk 14 Blocks For Mail
Canada Post said it is due to "safety concerns".
Canada Post has suspended its service to two blocks on East Hastings St., in Vancouver, B.C.
The suspension was brought on by employees, who expressed "health and safety concerns," about delivering mail in the downtown Vancouver area.
Residents of the two blocks (0 and 100) now have to travel 14 blocks to the Canada Post facility located at 333 Woodland Dr., in order to retrieve their mail.
CTV News reported that there were complaints of witnessing drug use on the two blocks on East Hastings St., and instances of verbal assault.
A Canada Post spokesperson said to Narcity in an email that the suspension is temporary, but it has been in effect since March 23.
"We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and find a long-term solution that will ensure the well-being of our employees," they said.
In situations like this, where a delivery location is unsafe for Canada Post employees, they "work with the customer or property management to resolve the issue and resume regular service as soon as possible," they added.
Canada Post did not specify who they are working with in regards to this specific situation, to resolve the health and safety issues.
"It is our responsibility to ensure that our employees, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can deliver mail and parcels safely," said the spokesperson.
They also did not give any indications as to when the regular door-to-door delivery service will begin again.
Canada Post apologized to the customers who are impacted by the suspension and thanked them for their patience.