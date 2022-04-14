A Pickup Truck Driver Smashed Into Multiple Cars During A Wild Rampage In BC (VIDEO)
Police are looking for the driver, who left the scene.
Delta Police Department released a video of a driver smashing into multiple cars with a pickup truck on a residential road.
Police are now searching for the hit and run driver, who was in North Delta. The incident occurred on April 11, and Delta police said in an Instagram post that they believe the vehicle was a Nissan Titan pickup truck.
They said that no one was hurt in the hit and runs, but there was "substantial damage was caused to other vehicles."
In the video, you can see the pickup truck first smash into a white car that is parked on the side of the road. The back of the truck swings into the parked car, before continuing to drive away.
The next part of the video shows what appears to be the same truck, swerving on the road before crashing into another parked car. This car was in the driveway of a home.
After hitting the second car, the pickup truck driver left the scene.
The videos appear to have been taken from home security cameras from the houses in the area.
The Delta police added that the "vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on 80th ave from 119th."
The police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle in connection with the incident, they said.
The Delta Police department also encouraged people to share the video of the incident. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 604-946-4411and to quote the file: DE 2022-7478.