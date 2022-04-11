Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

gastown fire

A Huge Fire Engulfs A Building In Vancouver's Gastown & Police Tell People To Stay Away

Several people have been rescued.

Vancouver Editor
Smoke coming from a fire in Vancouver's Gastown. Right: Smoke coming from a fire in Vancouver's Gastown.

A huge fire broke out in the Gastown neighbourhood of Vancouver, and people have been posting videos of it on social media.

The Vancouver Police Department advised drivers to stay away from Gastown, due to a "structure fire," in the area.

Right now there have been no details released on what caused the fire, or if anyone has been injured.

Photos on Twitter show that it is a large fire, with billows of smoke coming from it.

The grey smoke can be seen from a distance. In some videos, loud emergency vehicle sirens can be heard.

Many people in apartments near the fire have captured it.

The police have confirmed that there is a fire in Gastown.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services has yet to make a statement in regards to the fire.

Fire Chief Karen Fry did post a video saying that several people have been rescued. The fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

