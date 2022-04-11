A Huge Fire Engulfs A Building In Vancouver's Gastown & Police Tell People To Stay Away
Several people have been rescued.
A huge fire broke out in the Gastown neighbourhood of Vancouver, and people have been posting videos of it on social media.
The Vancouver Police Department advised drivers to stay away from Gastown, due to a "structure fire," in the area.
Right now there have been no details released on what caused the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
Photos on Twitter show that it is a large fire, with billows of smoke coming from it.
Wow. View of todays fire in Gastown near Abbot and Water st.pic.twitter.com/cBY7cHppSs— Lex Perry (@Lex Perry) 1649701655
The grey smoke can be seen from a distance. In some videos, loud emergency vehicle sirens can be heard.
Looks like a fire in Gastown. That\u2019s a lot of smoke pic.twitter.com/e8Ry708qX9— \ud83d\udcbd\ud83d\udcbd Katie Ujihisa \ud83d\udcbd\ud83d\udcbd (@\ud83d\udcbd\ud83d\udcbd Katie Ujihisa \ud83d\udcbd\ud83d\udcbd) 1649702379
Many people in apartments near the fire have captured it.
Fire department still struggling to extinguish the flames #Gastown #Vancouverpic.twitter.com/F56XAZRZem— \ub370\uc774\ube57 (@\ub370\uc774\ube57) 1649702433
The police have confirmed that there is a fire in Gastown.
#VanTraffic: Due to a structure fire in Gastown, #VPD is advising motorists to stay out of the area.pic.twitter.com/Bp5T0paNDv— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1649700999
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services has yet to make a statement in regards to the fire.
On scene large fire on Abbott St.\n@VanFireRescue @CityofVancouver \n\nSeveral occupants rescuedpic.twitter.com/65n12IQmKm— Karen Fry (@Karen Fry) 1649701307
Fire Chief Karen Fry did post a video saying that several people have been rescued. The fire is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.