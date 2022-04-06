Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc rcmp

A Recycling Truck Crushed A Man Sleeping In A Dumpster & His Injuries Are Life-Threatening

The driver called 9-1-1 after he heard someone yelling in the back of the truck.

Vancouver Editor
Truck picking up recycling bin. Right: Recycling dumpster in an alley.

Truck picking up recycling bin. Right: Recycling dumpster in an alley.

Anthony Baggett | Dreamstime, Jill Shepherd | Dreamstime

A man who was sleeping in a dumpster suffered life-threatening injuries after he was picked up and crushed by a large recycling collection truck.

According to police, the truck driver was alerted that there was someone in the back of the truck yelling, but the 52-year-old man had already been injured.

The incident occurred in Penticton, in the the early morning on April 5. The truck driver was collecting recycling materials in the downtown area of the city.

Police said that the man "appeared to have been sleeping" in a recycling dumpster that was unlocked, and the recycling truck picked it up and emptied its contents into the back — including the man.

The truck then "mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing the male in the process."

Once the truck driver realized that a man was trapped in the back of his truck, he called 911 and the Penticton RCMP was alerted.

Emergency responders came to the scene and were able to get the trapped man out to the truck. He was taken to hospital, where police say he is suffering from threatening injuries.

Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP said that they are investigating the tragic incident, and asked that if anyone has information they call the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

