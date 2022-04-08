A Man Who Was Crushed By A Recycling Truck While Sleeping In A Dumpster Has Died
He was compacted with the recycling.
A man who was sleeping in a dumpster and was picked up and crushed by a large recycling truck on Tuesday morning has now died due to his injuries.
The 52-year-old man was in a dumpster in the downtown area of Penticton, B.C., when the truck driver came to collect recycling around 6 a.m.
After the recycling truck picked up the unlocked dumpster and emptied all of its contents into the back, the man was "mechanically compacted," said police in a statement.
The man was then trapped in the back of the large truck until the driver was altered that someone was yelling from inside the vehicle.
The driver called 911 once he was aware of the situation, and emergency responders attended the scene.
That morning, a Facebook user witnessed the incident and posted photos of the emergency responders attempting to free the man from the truck.
They were able to remove the man from the back of the recycling truck, and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
However, the man later died due to his injuries, the police said on Thursday.
The police said that the man's family has been informed of his death. They also said it doesn't appear that the man was the victim of a crime.
The RCMP is still investigating the incident and said that the B.C. Coroners Service is "conducting it's own, parallel fact-finding investigation into the death."
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.