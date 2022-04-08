Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc rcmp

A Man Who Was Crushed By A Recycling Truck While Sleeping In A Dumpster Has Died

He was compacted with the recycling.

Vancouver Editor
A dump truck.

A dump truck.

Anthony Baggett | Dreamstime

A man who was sleeping in a dumpster and was picked up and crushed by a large recycling truck on Tuesday morning has now died due to his injuries.

The 52-year-old man was in a dumpster in the downtown area of Penticton, B.C., when the truck driver came to collect recycling around 6 a.m.

After the recycling truck picked up the unlocked dumpster and emptied all of its contents into the back, the man was "mechanically compacted," said police in a statement.

The man was then trapped in the back of the large truck until the driver was altered that someone was yelling from inside the vehicle.

The driver called 911 once he was aware of the situation, and emergency responders attended the scene.

That morning, a Facebook user witnessed the incident and posted photos of the emergency responders attempting to free the man from the truck.

They were able to remove the man from the back of the recycling truck, and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, the man later died due to his injuries, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that the man's family has been informed of his death. They also said it doesn't appear that the man was the victim of a crime.

The RCMP is still investigating the incident and said that the B.C. Coroners Service is "conducting it's own, parallel fact-finding investigation into the death."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...