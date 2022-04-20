NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

victoria fire

A Family Of 5 Escaped Their BC Home After Wife Heard Gas 'Being Poured Through The Mail Slot'

She was awoken by a "gulp, gulp" sound.

Vancouver Staff Writer
Firetruck with lights on.

Martin Haas | Dreamstime

A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack.

Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire.

The incident left one family member with "potentially life-threatening injuries," according to police.

They were taken to the hospital and the injuries are now considered to be not life-threatening. Although one family member had to be rescued from a window ledge on the second floor of the home, all made it out safely.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. on April 20, on the 1100-block of Caledonia Ave.

Police said that when attending the scene of the fire, first responders "encountered the front entryway to the home fully engulfed in flames."

While four of the family members were able to evacuate the home, one needed to be rescued with a ladder.

According to an article on CTV News, the family's home belongs to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker — which is located right next to the home.

Yuriy Vyshnevskyy lives in the home with his wife and three children.

Vyshnevskyy told CTV that he woke up on the night of the fire to his wife "frantically calling out."

She was on the first floor of the home, after being woken up to the sound of gasoline "being poured through the mail slot next to their front door," it added.

Vyshnevskyy said that the gasoline then caught fire. Upstairs his three daughters were sleeping — who are aged 5, 7, and 11 years old.

Police said that investigators are now "seeking additional information, witnesses, and dashcam footage or video footage from the area of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue between midnight and 1:30 a.m. this morning."

They asked that anyone with any information to report, call the Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.

To report anything anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

