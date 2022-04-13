1 Person Has Died After A Tree Fell On 2 Vehicles During Rush-Hour In Vancouver
The area was closed to traffic while emergency crews dealt with the situation.
A tree fell and hit two vehicles that were travelling along a busy road in Vancouver, B.C. during the Tuesday evening commute, leaving one person dead.
One of the cars was completely crushed in the collision, which occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on April 12. Vancouver police said that it is now investigating the tragic accident that happened in South Vancouver.
Police officers were called to the scene after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area, near Marine Way and River District Crossing.
After the tree fell onto the moving vehicles, a person was trapped inside one of the cars, according to the police.
That person has since died of their injuries. Police have not specified if the person died on the scene of the accident yet.
City of Vancouver traffic camera footage from the area on Tuesday night shows the car crushed by the fallen tree. There is also another car involved in the collision, which the tree hit — although it appeared to have suffered less damage.
Police have not specified if any other people were injured in the collision.
You can see in the footage that multiple emergency vehicles and responders attended the scene.
Car crushed by a tree with emergency responders at the scene. Drive BC
While the Vancouver Police Department investigates the collision, Marine Way between Kerr Street and Boundary Road was closed.
The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told Narcity in an email that they responded to the incident, in order to "perform rescue, mitigate hazards as well as to assist as first responders for BC Emergency and Health Services."
They added that specialized crews "conducted extrication from the vehicle and coordinated safe removal of the tree."
Police are asking that if anyone was in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday and has dashcam footage, they call the Vancouver Police Department Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.