A Police Officer Caught Drinking & Driving In BC Tried To Get 'Preferential Treatment'
He was seen leaving a pub and getting into a car.
A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) who was caught drinking and driving told officers they worked for the VPD in hopes of getting off easy.
Seven investigations into municipal police officers who were allegedly drinking or impaired when driving were concluded by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
According to the office's annual report, one of these cases was a member of the Vancouver Police Department, who "identified himself as a police officer to the RCMP officer during the incident and sought preferential treatment."
The report said that the member was stopped by the RCMP, who had watched them leaving a pub and then driving away.
The member told the RCMP that he had been drinking before he was stopped and gave two breath samples, which both came back as failed.
The report said that he was banned from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
The officer who was pulled over later accepted full responsibility and also received six days without pay for his actions, according to the report.
