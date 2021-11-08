Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Police Officer Caught Drinking & Driving In BC Tried To Get 'Preferential Treatment'

He was seen leaving a pub and getting into a car.

A Police Officer Caught Drinking & Driving In BC Tried To Get 'Preferential Treatment'
Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Rolf52 | Dreamstime

A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) who was caught drinking and driving told officers they worked for the VPD in hopes of getting off easy.

Seven investigations into municipal police officers who were allegedly drinking or impaired when driving were concluded by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

According to the office's annual report, one of these cases was a member of the Vancouver Police Department, who "identified himself as a police officer to the RCMP officer during the incident and sought preferential treatment."

The report said that the member was stopped by the RCMP, who had watched them leaving a pub and then driving away.

The member told the RCMP that he had been drinking before he was stopped and gave two breath samples, which both came back as failed.

The report said that he was banned from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The officer who was pulled over later accepted full responsibility and also received six days without pay for his actions, according to the report.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

'Multiple Reports Of Overdoses' At A Former CFL Player's Huge Halloween Party In Vancouver

This isn't the first time he's faced scandal.

Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

A massive party was thrown on Halloween night at the million-dollar mansion of David and Manjy Sidoo.

A statement from BC Emergency Health Services said that they responded to "multiple calls" to 4700-block of Belmont Avenue in Vancouver in the early morning hours of October 31.

Keep Reading Show less

This Cold Case Went Unsolved For Over 30 Years & Now Vancouver Police Has Charged A Man

The 1989 child sexual assault is linked to a now-55-year-old man.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

A historic sexual assault case in Vancouver was reopened after fresh information came to light, and now a man has been charged.

A news release from the VPD said that the assault occurred in the early hours of February 16, 1989, when a teenage girl was pulled into a car and sexually assaulted near East 16th Avenue and Main Street.

Keep Reading Show less

Man Dies In A Rollover Collision In BC After A 'Confrontation’ With People In Another Car

A homicide investigation has been launched by police

paolotrovo | Dreamstime

One man has died and two others were seriously injured in a rollover collision in Vancouver over the weekend.

Police in Vancouver say they are treating the collision, which happened at around 11 p.m. near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue on Saturday, October 30, as a homicide investigation.

Keep Reading Show less

A Tim Hortons Customer Threw Hot Coffee At Staff & Now Vancouver Police Are Investigating

"It's appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse."

Vancouver Police | Handout, Vancouver Police

A customer in Tim Hortons threw hot coffee at a staff member in what police have described as an "appalling" assault.

The incident happened in the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets in downtown Vancouver around 10 a.m. on October 20.

Keep Reading Show less