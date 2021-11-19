BC Dentist That Gave A Young Woman A Permanent Brain Injury Is Banned From Sedating Patients
He admitted to professional misconduct.
A dentist in Kamloops, B.C., is now permanently banned from sedating patients after multiple incidents, including giving an 18-year-old a lifelong brain injury.
The incident leading to the permanent brain injury of the young woman occurred in 2012, when the dentist, Dr. Bobby Rishiraj, operated on the patient for a wisdom teeth removal.
Dr. Rishiraj owned private dental practice called Kamloops Oral Surgery and Implant Centre, and according to the CDSBC website, the patient went into cardiac arrest during the wisdom teeth surgery, leading to a severe brain injury.
CDSBC investigated the incident, during which Dr. Rishiraj admitted to professional misconduct allegations.
According to the website, he admitted to "providing deep sedation at his facility, when it was not approved as a deep sedation facility and he was not approved to provide deep sedation to patients," and "not operating the facility in compliance with CDBSC's sedation and general anaesthetic standards."
The investigation found that Dr. Rishiraj also took as little time as possible when treating patients, to increase the efficiency of the practice. It also found that he failed to recognize the patients' cardiac arrest right away and failed to monitor his patients under sedation properly.
This case resulted in consequences such as Dr. Rishiraj being suspended from practicing for three months, having to pay a $50,000 fine and complete an ethics course.
Then, in 2019 his facility was inspected by CDSBC's Sedation and General Anesthesia Services Committee, which "advised CDSBC that deficiencies were identified," according to the website.
Another investigation was opened because of this, which resulted in Dr. Rishiraj yet again admitting to misconduct, and then agreeing to "not provide any level of sedation services at any dental facility in BC," said the website.
He also was found to be failing to maintain correct sedation records, properly train staff who assisted in sedation, do emergency drills, and properly store restricted drugs.
Dr. Rishiraj is now not allowed to provide any sedation at any B.C. dental facility.
He is allowed to operate his dental facility still, but "only in relation to non-sedation issues," said the website.
He also has to pay a $25,000 fine, as well as $4,000 to CDSBC for the cost of the investigation.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.