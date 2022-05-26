NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

BC Court Says A Woman Created An 'Elaborately Concocted Alibi' After A Deadly Hit & Run

She hit and killed a 73-year-old.

Vancouver Editor
The Law Courts in Vancouver, B.C.

The Law Courts in Vancouver, B.C.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

A woman in B.C. attempted to appeal her sentence for a hit-and-run that killed a 73-year-old and was denied by the courts, which said that she had an "elaborately concocted alibi."

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A judge for the B.C. Court of Appeal said that the convicted woman's alibi included lies and fabricated letters.

A recent judgment said that Linnea Louise Labbee was convicted of "failing to stop at the scene of an accident," and "sentenced to two years less a day of jail, followed by two years of probation."

Labbee attempted to appeal her sentence, claiming that it was unfit due to two errors made during her trial. She contended the judge failed "to give sufficient weight to her health issues" and shouldn't have treated her "disbelieved testimony" as an "aggravating factor." Labbee was arguing for a conditional sentence order or an incarceration period of only nine months.

The hit-and-run

The incident happened on December 1, 2016, at about 12 p.m., when Labbee was driving in Chilliwack, B.C.

The judgment said that she hit and killed a 73-year-old named Fourghozaman Firoozian, who was in a crosswalk. It added that the collision was an accident and that Labbee was driving below the speed limit.

According to the judgment, Labbee then proceeded to drive "over top of the victim" before stopping her truck and looking at them, "lying motionless on the ground."

Next, Labbee drove away from the scene, leaving the victim, and went straight to a mall.

Her alibi

Although she fled the scene, Labbee was arrested by police. The judgment said that she told "an elaborate story," in two statements.

Her alibi stated that she was at the mall all day when the hit-and-run occurred. She also suggested that a woman outside the mall, who panhandled, stole her truck from the parking lot.

"She maintained her false alibi in the several years leading up to trial, even forging letters from fictional witnesses and a bank manager to support it," the judgment added.

Labbee kept up her alibi during the trial and her testimony.

The judgment said that she also "falsely accused the police of serious misconduct."

Reasons for the dismissal

A judge dismissed the appeal on May 4, 2022, and said Labbee did not give adequate evidence concerning her medical conditions and that the conditions were in fact taken into consideration in her sentencing.

The judgment said that the judge at Labbee's original trial "did not rely on the appellant’s misleading testimony at trial as aggravating."

The Court of Appeal found that the judge who imposed Labbee's sentence did not make any errors, and therefore upheld it.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...