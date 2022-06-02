NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc police

3 Kids In Grade 4 Were Hit By A Car While On A School Trip To The UBC Botanical Gardens

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Vancouver Editor
An ambulance in Vancouver, B.C.

An ambulance in Vancouver, B.C.

Modfos | Dreamstime

Multiple children were struck by a car and transported to the hospital while on a school outing to the botanical gardens in B.C. on June 1.

Police said that all of the children's injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening and that their families have been notified. They added that the students are believed to be about 9 or 10 years old.

The three kids are in fourth grade and were visiting the UBC Botanical Gardens on Wednesday when the collision occurred.

Police said in a statement that at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the BC Ambulance Service (EHS) reported to the University RCMP that three children had been hit by a car.

The vehicle involved in the collision "left the roadway and ended up on a sidewalk," said police.

The RCMP and the fire department arrived at the scene, and the students were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said that as of right now, intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on the scene and was treated for minor injuries. Police said that the driver is cooperating.

The investigation is now underway, with assistance from the Richmond RCMP Traffic Section, the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team.

Police asked that if anyone has any information about the incident, they contact the University RCMP detachment at (604) 224-1322.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...