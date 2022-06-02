3 Kids In Grade 4 Were Hit By A Car While On A School Trip To The UBC Botanical Gardens
Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Multiple children were struck by a car and transported to the hospital while on a school outing to the botanical gardens in B.C. on June 1.
Police said that all of the children's injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening and that their families have been notified. They added that the students are believed to be about 9 or 10 years old.
The three kids are in fourth grade and were visiting the UBC Botanical Gardens on Wednesday when the collision occurred.
Police said in a statement that at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the BC Ambulance Service (EHS) reported to the University RCMP that three children had been hit by a car.
The vehicle involved in the collision "left the roadway and ended up on a sidewalk," said police.
The RCMP and the fire department arrived at the scene, and the students were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police said that as of right now, intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on the scene and was treated for minor injuries. Police said that the driver is cooperating.
The investigation is now underway, with assistance from the Richmond RCMP Traffic Section, the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team.
Police asked that if anyone has any information about the incident, they contact the University RCMP detachment at (604) 224-1322.
