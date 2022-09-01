BC Police Warn Drivers About The Hefty Fines You Can Get As Students Return To School
Failing to stop for a school bus will cost you!
Back-to-school season is quickly approaching with classes back in session just next week — and B.C. police want you to remember the rules of the road, or face the consequences.
The North Vancouver RCMP are reminding people that they will be in "full force, patrolling the school zones and crosswalks to ensure safety for all," according to a BC RCMP media release.
"We're reminding everyone that school zone speed limits are back in effect, and asking drivers to be especially alert for school children along their route," Cpl. Denis Beaulieu of the North Vancouver RCMP Traffic unit added.
Reaching a speed of over 30 km/h in a school zone could result in a fine of $196 — with further fines depending on how much over the speed limit you are going.
These speed limits are in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every school day and in playground zones from dawn to dusk every single day.
Other back-to-school-related offenses to watch out for will include failing to obey a school guard or school patrol, failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, and failing to obey a stop sign, which will all call for a ticket of $167 each.
Plus, failing to stop for a school bus will result in a massive fine of $368.
"According to ICBC, distracted driving is a leading cause of injury and death," Cpl. Beaulieu said.
Always drive carefully, be aware of your surroundings and keep in mind these reminders from the North Vancouver RCMP.
