A Father & His Daughter Are Still Missing So Police In BC Just Released New Information
They went missing after a court ordered the little girl to be returned to her mom.
Police have released new information regarding their search for a missing father and daughter in B.C.
Jesse or Violet Bennet were reported missing on January 23, three days after a court ordered Jesse to return his seven-year-old daughter to her mom as per a joint custody agreement.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP reported at the time that they believed Jesse was "actively evading" police officers. They had been unable to contact him.
Now, in a statement released on February 18, investigators said they no longer believe that Jesse and Violet are travelling in a Honda Civic and may be associated to a different vehicle.
They are now looking for a 2001 black Dodge Dakota Sport club cab with a white canopy. The licence plate of the truck is not known.
Police describe Jesse as a 36-year-old Caucasian man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He possibly has a shaved head or is wearing a hat, and has a beard.
Violet is described as a Caucasian girl weighing 50 to 60 pounds, approximately 4 feet tall, with blue eyes and "big natural curly hair."
Anyone with information or knowledge of their whereabouts, is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.