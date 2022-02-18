Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Father & His Daughter Are Still Missing So Police In BC Just Released New Information

They went missing after a court ordered the little girl to be returned to her mom.

Western Canada Editor
A Father & His Daughter Are Still Missing So Police In BC Just Released New Information
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

Police have released new information regarding their search for a missing father and daughter in B.C.

Jesse or Violet Bennet were reported missing on January 23, three days after a court ordered Jesse to return his seven-year-old daughter to her mom as per a joint custody agreement.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP reported at the time that they believed Jesse was "actively evading" police officers. They had been unable to contact him.

Now, in a statement released on February 18, investigators said they no longer believe that Jesse and Violet are travelling in a Honda Civic and may be associated to a different vehicle.

They are now looking for a 2001 black Dodge Dakota Sport club cab with a white canopy. The licence plate of the truck is not known.

Police describe Jesse as a 36-year-old Caucasian man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He possibly has a shaved head or is wearing a hat, and has a beard.

Violet is described as a Caucasian girl weighing 50 to 60 pounds, approximately 4 feet tall, with blue eyes and "big natural curly hair."

Anyone with information or knowledge of their whereabouts, is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

12 Students Were Kicked Out Of Cactus Club By 'Mistake' & The Police Were Called

"They should not have been asked to leave."

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Twelve students were kicked out of a Cactus Club in B.C. and the restaurant admitted to making a mistake.

The police were called to the restaurant in Coquitlam on February 5 in the evening, to assist security with the guests.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Man's Wheelchair Broke Down On The Highway & He Was Facing Oncoming Traffic For 3 Hours

Now that's what you call "above and beyond" the call of duty.

Kelowna RCMP | Facebook

A man's power wheelchair broke down on the side of the highway with oncoming traffic, and he was stuck there in the cold for three hours.

The man was stuck on January 31 in the evening, on Glenmore Drive in Kelowna, B.C. and luckily police found him.

Keep ReadingShow less

A New Driver Just Got Caught Going 225 km/h In BC & Faces 'A Host Of Consequences'

He also failed a breatherlyzer test.

BC RCMP, Firebrandphotography | Dreamstime

A new driver just got caught going way over the speed limit, clocking 225 km/h, and failed a breathalyzer test.

The 19-year-old lives in North Vancouver, B.C. and "won't be driving for a while" after this incident.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Man Who Was Randomly Stabbed At A BC Tim Hortons Spoke Out & Is Asking For Help

Police said it was "another unprovoked stranger attack."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime,Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

A man who was repeatedly stabbed in a Vancouver Tim Hortons just spoke out about the experience and is asking for help.

The disturbing incident happened while the man was waiting in line at a location in Downtown Vancouver, and was randomly attacked.

Keep ReadingShow less