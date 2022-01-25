A Father & His Daughter Are Missing After A Court Ordered Him To Return Her To Her Mom
Police believe he is "actively evading" them.
A father and his seven-year-old daughter are missing and now police are hoping the public can help in their search for the pair.
North Cowichan and Duncan RCMP said both police officers and family have not been able to make contact with Jesse or Violet Bennet since they were reported missing on January 23.
According to police, on January 20, Victoria Family Law Court ordered Jesse to return Violet the same day to her mother as per a joint custody agreement.
"To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Jesse or Violet Bennet. We believe that Jesse Bennet is actively evading police and is in breach of the custody order, requiring him to return Violet to her mother," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan RCMP.
Jesse is described as a Caucasian man, 36 years old, 5ft 10in tall, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He possibly has a shaved head or is wearing a hat, and has a beard.
Violet is also Caucasian girl, approximately 4ft tall, weighing 50 to 60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.
If you have information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the police where you are, or the North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522.