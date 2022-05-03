A New Cafe In Vancouver Welcomed Its First Guest & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever (VIDEO)
Hope they don't serve beavertails!
Looks like a furry friend couldn't wait one more day to get a sneak peek of a cafe in Vancouver, B.C. that was about to open up.
He decided to take an early walk-through of the construction site — which made for a pretty cute video.
The owners of the brand new cafe in West Vancouver, called Isetta Café Bistro, took it as a sign of luck and even helped the little beaver get to safety.
A spokesperson for the restaurant, which opened on Monday, told Narcity that the beaver walked through their breezeway, and because they are nocturnal animals "he was dazed a bit."
After cruising through the cafe, the adorable beaver "started to walk towards the Marine Drive and we put a blanket on him and grabbed him to place him somewhere safe," they added.
The cafe posted the video of the strange incident to Instagram, just a couple of weeks before they opened the cafe doors to the public — and not just to beaver's exclusivity.
In the caption, the cafe said that the symbolism of beavers "is reminding you to act on your dreams to make them a reality."
"The Beaver meaning also sets the example that teamwork on all levels will make it easier to build your dreams into reality. Furthermore, this spirit animal insists that you must align your dreams and goals with your coworkers and family to streamline the process," it added.
Clearly, this was a stroke of great luck because the cafe seemed to have a slam dunk of an opening.