This Stunning Beach Resort In BC Will Make You Think You're In The South Of France
It was named one of the best hotels in the world.
If you've been looking for the perfect getaway but don't have the budget to head all the way to the South of France, there's a little piece of it hidden on Vancouver Island in B.C.
This luxury resort has been named as one of the best hotels in the world and the number one hotel in all of Canada, in the 2021 Reader's Choice Awards, by Condé Nast Traveller.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel is a stunning resort nestled right beside the ocean, where you can swim in a heated pool and watch the sunset over the sea.
It's no surprise it made it on the list of best hotels in the world — it looks truly magical.
The Readers' Choice Awards are based on value points including the hotel's food, location, rooms, service, design, value and activities or facilities.
Since Oak Bay Beach Hotel made the list, you can be assured that a trip there is going to impress on all accounts.
If you are already living in B.C., this will be a super easy weekend trip to make you feel like you are on a luxury vacation miles and miles away.
If you're not in the province, it's worth booking a flight for a visit this summer.
From dreamy gazebos, ocean views and romantic lanterns — this resort has it all.
You can totally relax here and soak in the gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean.
It's the ultimate romantic getaway to take with a partner. Or grab some friends and make it a girls' weekend!
The ocean-side pool is definitely the most stunning part of this place, but the resort also has amazing gardens to stroll through day or night.
With bridges, green grass and canals — it's a little piece of paradise.
Honestly, you could witness some of the most dreamy sunsets from this resort.
A huge plus is that it's not as busy as places in Europe. So, you get the Southern France experience without the massive crowds.
Whether this resort becomes your staycation or vacation spot — it will definitely impress.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel
Price: $399 per night
Address: 1175 Beach Dr., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to check out this hotel because it brings all the vibes of Southern France to B.C. With a dreamy outdoor pool right beside the ocean, it's the perfect getaway.