bc camping

This Campsite In BC Is On A Stunning Farm With Adorable Mini Goats & Donkeys

You can sleep beside these cute animals! 🐐🏕️

Vancouver Staff Writer
Tent at campsite in B.C. Right: Someone petting a donkey.

Dashwood Meadows | Hipcamp

There is a campsite on a farm on Vancouver Island that will actually let you sleep beside cute mini goats, donkeys, sheep and some other animals.

Dashwood Meadows is a hobby farm in the small town of Qualicum Beach. They host campers through Hipcamp to come to stay the night on the scenic farm.

It only costs $45 per night for four people, so splitting that between your friends would make this stay super cheap. Plus, if you've ever wanted to visit Qualicum Beach, this is the cutest little place to stay while you are there.

Animals on the campground.Animals on the campground.Dashwood Meadows | Hipcamp

Not only does this hobby farm have adorable mini goats, but they also have sheep, chickens, donkeys, dogs and cats. If you love animals, this campground will be a paradise for you.

There are also tons of different activities to do near the farm too. Qualicum Beach has stunning sandy beaches, plus, loads of hiking and biking trails.

Outdoorsy people could seriously vibe with this place.

There are multiple camping sites on the property meant for tents, RVs and camper vans.

Campsite.Campsite.Dashwood Meadows | Hipcamp

If you wish to bring your pet along with you, there is an additional charge of $5.

You can even make your own fire and roast some s'mores or hot dogs for dinner while you are there.

The campsites have a fire pit, hose, and picnic table for use.

Dashwood Meadows

Animals on the campground.

Price: $45

Address: Qualicum Beach, Vancouver Island, BC

Website

