9 Secret Beaches In BC That You Have To Visit This Summer
These are perfect to escape the crowds! 🏖️
The scorching hot summer days have finally arrived and now is the perfect time to cool off near one of these secret beaches in B.C.
These low-key beaches will have you feeling like you've found some type of hidden oasis all while completely escaping the crowds.
Skip the jam-packed busy beaches in Vancouver and try some of these much smaller beaches instead.
Iona Beach
This beach is located in Richmond, B.C. and is a great spot to take in some ocean views while beating the crowds. There is also a great path to walk along the water which would be perfect for an evening stroll.
Tribune Bay Provincial Park
This stunning beach little looks like a little slice of Hawaii and is located on Hornby Island in B.C. The white-sand beaches and turquoise waters are truly magical and it's hard to believe this hidden gem exists in Canada.
Cates Park
Cates Park in North Vancouver is a great spot to have a picnic on either one of their grassy patch areas or on the beach. It's also the perfect place to take off for an evening kayak or paddle board and you might catch a few others doing that here too.
Tonquin Beach Trail
Tonquin Beach Trail located in Tofino, B.C., will take you right to multiple tiny beaches. These beaches are hidden gems and you probably won't see too many others along the way.
It's a great spot to take in some stunning Pacific Ocean views and search rocky shores for sea stars.
Pebble Beach
This quaint beach is located in Lake Country, B.C. and it's a great spot for a swim on any hot summer day. Make sure to stay in the designated swimming area because you might see many people boating and passing by.
Hot Sands Beach
This beach is located right alongside Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. It is a great beach to watch people boating and paddle boarding in the lake.
There are also volleyball courts and basketball courts nearby if you're looking for a little evening activity.
Gallagher Lake
This secluded beach is a not-so-well-known spot hidden in Oliver, B.C. It's a great place to lounge in the sand and take a dip in the little lake to cool off on those warmer days.
Bennett Bay Beach
Bennett Bay Beach is a quaint sandy beach located on Mayne Island. If you've been looking for a great spot to possibly see some whales, this is the island to visit.
Tsawwassen Causeway Beach
This hidden beach is a great stop on your way to or from the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal. It's located right alongside the road and you will often see locals having an evening swim in the little spot.