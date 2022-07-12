NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

9 Secret Beaches In BC That You Have To Visit This Summer

These are perfect to escape the crowds! 🏖️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Two dogs on Tonquin Beach. Right: A woman on a beach.

Two dogs on Tonquin Beach. Right: A woman on a beach.

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @emmaschaefer | Instagram

The scorching hot summer days have finally arrived and now is the perfect time to cool off near one of these secret beaches in B.C.

These low-key beaches will have you feeling like you've found some type of hidden oasis all while completely escaping the crowds.

Skip the jam-packed busy beaches in Vancouver and try some of these much smaller beaches instead.

Iona Beach

This beach is located in Richmond, B.C. and is a great spot to take in some ocean views while beating the crowds. There is also a great path to walk along the water which would be perfect for an evening stroll.

Website

Tribune Bay Provincial Park

This stunning beach little looks like a little slice of Hawaii and is located on Hornby Island in B.C. The white-sand beaches and turquoise waters are truly magical and it's hard to believe this hidden gem exists in Canada.

Website

Cates Park

Cates Park in North Vancouver is a great spot to have a picnic on either one of their grassy patch areas or on the beach. It's also the perfect place to take off for an evening kayak or paddle board and you might catch a few others doing that here too.

Website

Tonquin Beach Trail

Tonquin Beach Trail located in Tofino, B.C., will take you right to multiple tiny beaches. These beaches are hidden gems and you probably won't see too many others along the way.

It's a great spot to take in some stunning Pacific Ocean views and search rocky shores for sea stars.

Website

Pebble Beach

This quaint beach is located in Lake Country, B.C. and it's a great spot for a swim on any hot summer day. Make sure to stay in the designated swimming area because you might see many people boating and passing by.

Website

Hot Sands Beach

This beach is located right alongside Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. It is a great beach to watch people boating and paddle boarding in the lake.

There are also volleyball courts and basketball courts nearby if you're looking for a little evening activity.

Website

Gallagher Lake

This secluded beach is a not-so-well-known spot hidden in Oliver, B.C. It's a great place to lounge in the sand and take a dip in the little lake to cool off on those warmer days.

Website

Bennett Bay Beach

Bennett Bay Beach is a quaint sandy beach located on Mayne Island. If you've been looking for a great spot to possibly see some whales, this is the island to visit.

Website

Tsawwassen Causeway Beach

This hidden beach is a great stop on your way to or from the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal. It's located right alongside the road and you will often see locals having an evening swim in the little spot.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...