People Are Sharing The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Check Out On Your Next Trip

Take notes! 📝

Vancouver Staff Writer
Vancouver is jam-packed with some amazing restaurants and if you're planning on heading to the city anytime soon, you might just want to check out some of these recommendations from locals.

A Vancouver Reddit thread was started by someone travelling to the city from Winnipeg, who is looking for the best restaurants in Vancouver. People came through, with everything from well-known and loved spots to hidden gems.

So if you're looking for some super tasty meals and great service, you might just want to hit up some of these drool-worthy suggestions.

The Parlour

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1011 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: One Reddit user suggested The Parlour for their delicious pizza options. The vibes of this place are chill during the daytime and during the night, it turns into more of a bar-like situation.

Website

Sushi California

Price: 💸

Address: 388 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Another Reddit user suggested Sushi California as a great spot to get some good sushi at a cheap price. If you're dining on a budget, this would be a great place to go.

Website

Kissa Tanto

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 263 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This little Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant is hard to get into but if you can, it's a delicious spot for a meal, according to one user.

Website

MILA

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 185 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: MILA is a great restaurant for some super yummy plant-based meals and groovy cocktails. One user suggested trying this place out the next time you are visiting the city.

Website

Hawksworth Restaurant

Price: 💸 💸💸 💸

Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for good food and a fancy experience, Hawksworth is the restaurant to go to, according to a user.

Although, do keep in mind that it is one on the pricier side.

Website

Cartems Donuts

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 2190 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some tasty donuts, this is the place to go. One user said that this restaurant has some "great and interesting donuts."

Website

