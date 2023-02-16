This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Named Among The Best In The World For 2023 (PHOTOS)
Date night, anyone?
If you're planning a hot date, consider making a reservation at one of the best restaurants in Vancouver as recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide — that's right, the Star Award Winners for 2023 are out and one B.C. spot made the list.
Hawksworth Restaurant — a Michelin-recommended restaurant and deemed "Vancouver's fine-dining favourite" by Forbes — is a gem tucked away in the esteemed Rosewood Hotel Georgia.
Forbes' global team of anonymous inspectors visited hotels, restaurants and spas internationally to determine the 2023 Star Award Winners, ranked by five stars, four stars or simply "recommended."
Though several Canadian destinations are listed, Hawksworth is the only B.C. restaurant featured in the travel guide.
In the heart of downtown, this classy spot was praised by Forbes for its inventive cocktails and house-made bitters and awarded with a four-star ranking.
If you're more into vino, the wine menu was described by Forbes as "wide and deep," so if you're looking to impress a date with your knowledge of global varietals and boutique wineries, come to Hawksworth.
Not a drinker? This spot actually offers a Zero Proof pairing menu.
As for the food, you can come here for a to-die-for lunch, appies, dinner and dessert.
Forbes particularly recommended the tempura, Pacific sablefish or dry-aged rib eye.
And if you have a sweet tooth, try Hawksworth's sourdough brownie or baked Alaska.
Hawksworth has 1920s-inspired decor on its first floor, but if you're a culture buff, ask to be seated in the art room, where you'll find an installation by local artist Rodney Graham.
Whether you come for the ambiance of prestige, the inventive drinks or the drool-worthy food, Hawksworth is a more than viable solution for your date-night needs.
Hawksworth Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place is literally one of the best in the world according to Forbes. 'Nuff said.