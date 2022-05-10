NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Brunch Spot Has Serious Jungle Vibes & Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada

Consider your next Sunday outing sorted.

Vancouver Editor
A person drinking a mimosa. Right: Botanist Restaurant in Vancouver, B.C.

A person drinking a mimosa. Right: Botanist Restaurant in Vancouver, B.C.

@bonniechxn | Instagram, @botanistdining | Instagram

This brunch spot in Vancouver, B.C. will make you feel like you've stepped into a wild jungle with greenery all around — which is probably just one of the reasons why it was ranked one of the best brunch restaurants in Canada.

So if you're looking to channel your inner Tarzan, and love good food, you'll want to check out Botanist in the Coal Harbour area.

OpenTable put together a ranking of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2022, and this stunning restaurant snagged a coveted spot on the list.

OpenTable collected data through a recent survey and published the results — making your Sunday plans a whole lot easier.

Botanist looks like it deserves a place on the list, for its unique style alone. It's located downtown, in the Fairmont Pacific Rim, making an outing there feel extra luxurious.

Hitting this place up for brunch will be like taking a nature walk, but you get some yummy food to top it off.

It's not all jungle vibes at this place, though. There are modern touches throughout the restaurant, creating a very elegant atmosphere.

You can order upscale dishes from the brunch menu, like Hand-cut Beef Tartare or Freshly Baked Viennoiserie. Or go with a classic like French Toast — made elevated with brioche bread.

Make sure that you don't forget to get that mimosa in with your brunch!

That is — if the delicious food doesn't fill you up before you get to your drink.

All of the food gives off the same earthy vibes as all of the plants in the restaurant.

If for some strange reason you're not into brunch, you can also grab some dinner at Botanist.

Don't worry, they have some great cocktails to complement your night out too.

Whether it's a Sunday with the girls or a date night, this is definitely a spot you'll want to try out.

Botanist

Address: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the best brunch spots in the country, plus you get to enjoy some natural scenery while there.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...