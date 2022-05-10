This Vancouver Brunch Spot Has Serious Jungle Vibes & Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada
Consider your next Sunday outing sorted.
This brunch spot in Vancouver, B.C. will make you feel like you've stepped into a wild jungle with greenery all around — which is probably just one of the reasons why it was ranked one of the best brunch restaurants in Canada.
So if you're looking to channel your inner Tarzan, and love good food, you'll want to check out Botanist in the Coal Harbour area.
OpenTable put together a ranking of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2022, and this stunning restaurant snagged a coveted spot on the list.
OpenTable collected data through a recent survey and published the results — making your Sunday plans a whole lot easier.
Botanist looks like it deserves a place on the list, for its unique style alone. It's located downtown, in the Fairmont Pacific Rim, making an outing there feel extra luxurious.
Hitting this place up for brunch will be like taking a nature walk, but you get some yummy food to top it off.
It's not all jungle vibes at this place, though. There are modern touches throughout the restaurant, creating a very elegant atmosphere.
You can order upscale dishes from the brunch menu, like Hand-cut Beef Tartare or Freshly Baked Viennoiserie. Or go with a classic like French Toast — made elevated with brioche bread.
Make sure that you don't forget to get that mimosa in with your brunch!
That is — if the delicious food doesn't fill you up before you get to your drink.
All of the food gives off the same earthy vibes as all of the plants in the restaurant.
If for some strange reason you're not into brunch, you can also grab some dinner at Botanist.
Don't worry, they have some great cocktails to complement your night out too.
Whether it's a Sunday with the girls or a date night, this is definitely a spot you'll want to try out.
Botanist
Address: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: It's one of the best brunch spots in the country, plus you get to enjoy some natural scenery while there.