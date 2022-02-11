Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Date Ideas In Vancouver If You're Obsessed With Cheese

There are some real-gouda places! 🧀

Vancouver Staff Writer
5 Date Ideas In Vancouver If You're Obsessed With Cheese
@deannawoo | Instagram, @vancouverfoodie_5han | Instagram

There is no such thing as too much cheese, and some restaurants in Vancouver, B.C. know it!

If you are looking for the perfect date night filled with lots of cheese, there are some amazing and drool-worthy restaurants in the city to choose from.

Vancouver has an iconic food scene that offers so many different cuisine choices. Ordering some mouthwatering cheese dishes at one of these restaurants is a must.

Whether it be extra cheese on your pasta, a cheesy good french onion soup, or simply fondue — you are totally covered.

Dinner At The Italian Kitchen

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 860 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place serves up heavenly cheesy pasta dishes and the heated patio will transport you to Italy.

Website

Wine & Cheese At La Fabrique St-George

Price: 💸💸

Address: 7 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This urban winery has self-serve wine and charcuterie which features so many different cheeses to pick from — including some local favourites. It's everything tasty and romantic.

Website

Share Some Mac & Cheese At Burgoo

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3096 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Burgoo serves up delicious cheesy french onion soup and mac and cheese dishes. Nothing says true love like sharing your favourite dish.

Website

Enjoy Whipped Ricotta Crostini At Nook

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1525 Yew St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Nook serves up all the tastes of Italy. The burrata looks so fresh and fluffy, you won't be able to resist ordering it.

Website

Eat Deep Dish Pizza At Pepino's

Price: 💸💸

Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Pepinos has amazing deep-dish pizza dishes made to be shared with friends. They are big pizzas and covered in lots of cheese!

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

This Unique Retro Arcade Bar In Vancouver Is The Perfect Spot To Game & See Ryan Reynolds

The Canadian celeb even has a signature drink here!🍹

@glitchvancouver | Instagram

This unique retro arcade bar in Vancouver has Ryan Reynolds' face everywhere, so you can game right next to him.

This cool spot is called Glitch Retro Arcade Bar and it has amazing food, unique drinks, super fun games and a bathroom covered in Ryan Reynolds photos.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant Is The Best In Vancouver According To Yelp & Its Last 5 Reviews Say It All

The people have spoken!

@ghadaabid_ | Instagram, @t_yusuke10 | Instagram

This restaurant is the best in Vancouver, B.C. according to Yelp, and a dive into the last five reviews posted shows exactly why.

Even in the cutthroat world of online reviews, Medina Cafe still comes out on top as a delicious brunch spot to try when in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less
best brunch spots in vancouver

5 Mouthwatering Brunch Spots In Vancouver That You Have To Try This Weekend

Mimosas included! 🥂

@eatwithmegg | Instagram, @lowfodmapper | Instagram

There are so many mouthwatering brunch spots in Vancouver that you have to try this weekend. Get your brunch group together and book your reservation for Sunday morning!

Of course, we've included some spots that serve up some delicious mimosas, too.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Greek Restaurant In Vancouver Is Covered In Flowers & It's Like Stepping Into Santorini

It looks magical. 🌺

@monicarose.x | Instagram, @loulastaverna | Instagram

This Greek restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. will make you feel like you're stepping right into Santorini, with its stunning decor and real flowers.

If you've been dreaming of a vacation but haven't been able to take one, now is your chance for a little getaway — while staying in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less