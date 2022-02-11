5 Date Ideas In Vancouver If You're Obsessed With Cheese
There are some real-gouda places! 🧀
There is no such thing as too much cheese, and some restaurants in Vancouver, B.C. know it!
If you are looking for the perfect date night filled with lots of cheese, there are some amazing and drool-worthy restaurants in the city to choose from.
Vancouver has an iconic food scene that offers so many different cuisine choices. Ordering some mouthwatering cheese dishes at one of these restaurants is a must.
Whether it be extra cheese on your pasta, a cheesy good french onion soup, or simply fondue — you are totally covered.
Dinner At The Italian Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 860 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place serves up heavenly cheesy pasta dishes and the heated patio will transport you to Italy.
Wine & Cheese At La Fabrique St-George
Price: 💸💸
Address: 7 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This urban winery has self-serve wine and charcuterie which features so many different cheeses to pick from — including some local favourites. It's everything tasty and romantic.
Share Some Mac & Cheese At Burgoo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3096 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Burgoo serves up delicious cheesy french onion soup and mac and cheese dishes. Nothing says true love like sharing your favourite dish.
Enjoy Whipped Ricotta Crostini At Nook
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1525 Yew St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nook serves up all the tastes of Italy. The burrata looks so fresh and fluffy, you won't be able to resist ordering it.
Eat Deep Dish Pizza At Pepino's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Pepinos has amazing deep-dish pizza dishes made to be shared with friends. They are big pizzas and covered in lots of cheese!