Vancouver Aquarium Has A Unique Dining Experience & You Can Feel Like The 'Little Mermaid'
Plus, you can explore the whole aquarium after dark! 🐠
You can feel just like the Little Mermaid for a meal, as you eat dinner surrounded by sea creatures.
The Vancouver Aquarium is doing "Nights At The Aquarium," making your next date night a whole lot more unique. Dining right alongside you will be jellyfish, octopuses, and cute little fish.
The event will be held for two nights only, on May 21 and 28, between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., — so you'll want to snag some tickets ASAP.
This would pretty much make for the most iconic dinner ever to be able to dine around the over 65,000 animals that call the Vancouver Aquarium home.
The dining event includes a welcome glass of wine, appetizer, main course and dessert.
It is a set menu but you will have the choice of vegetarian or non-vegetarian options to pick through beforehand.
Best of all — after dinner, you will be free to explore the whole aquarium and visit all your favourite creatures.
Tickets for the event are on the pricer side — at $150 per person — but might be worth it for the animal lovers out there.
Maybe you'll even get to see the stunning vibrant jellyfish exhibit. It's the most photo-worthy spot in the entire aquarium.
If you have a birthday or special occasion happening in May, you could even celebrate in style at the aquarium.
Tables can hold up to eight people, so if you have a group of friends that wants to enjoy the sea life with you — time to set the date.
Nights At The Aquarium
Price: $150
Address: 845 Avison Way., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Where else can you dine along side a bunch of amazing creatures? This whole dining experience is extremely unique and any animal lover would be absolutely ecstatic to alongside these sea animals.