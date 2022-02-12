6 Restaurants In Vancouver Are Among The Most Romantic In Canada & They're Date Night Ready
Romance is in the air 🌹
Six restaurants in Vancouver were among the most romantic in Canada and are date night ready.
Opentable has revealed these romantic restaurants through the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2022 survey.
Not surprising news — Vancouver has so many romantic spots in places such as Yaletown or Gastown. Plus, with a city surrounded by water — any view when making your way to the restaurant will be stunning.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner — it's the perfect time to check out these spots. So many look absolutely magical and definitely worth checking out.
These restaurants have everything from great food, a romantic setting, and for some, live music. Grab your date, get ready, and have a fancy night out on the town.
East is East Chai Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Afghani
Address: 4433 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: East is East has delicious foods that are meant for sharing. The dim setting of the restaurant makes it super romantic. They also have live music and dancers some nights!
Frankie's Jazz Club
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 755 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The name says it all — live jazz is played while you enjoy your meal. It's the perfect spot for casual Italian eats and smooth music.
Gotham Steakhouse and Bar
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 615 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place is surely to impress your guest. It's has high-class vibes and is known for their steak.
L'Abattoir Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 217 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant is in the heart of Gastown, Vancouver, which already has twinkle lights everywhere. L'Abattoir also hosts weddings — so you know it will for sure be a romantic spot.
Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 869 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place is a pasta lovers dream. With dishes inspired by Italy — it's only natural that this place would have a romantic ambience.
Moltaqa Moroccan Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Moroccan
Address: 51 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The lamb shank at this restaurant looks absolutely mouth watering and delicious. It will be something for both you and your date to drool over. Plus — it'll feel like a little night out in Morocco.