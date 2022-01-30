7 Places In Vancouver To Enjoy The Perfect Hot Chocolate & Get Toasty Warm This Winter
Say hello to some chocolate-y goodness! 🍫
There are some spots in Vancouver, B.C. where you can enjoy the perfect cup of hot chocolate, that will definitely make your mouth water.
A few of them are coming together to celebrate a huge festival for the tasty drink, with some signature hot chocolate drink creations, happening throughout January 15 - February 14, in Vancouver.
This is the 12th year the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is happening and it's all for a great cause. The festival supports local small businesses in the area. There will be over kinds of 100 chocolate drinks at 67 different locations!
You can also enter their Instagram contest, by posting a photo of your hot cocoa, for a chance to win gift certificates.
The flavours are super creative and unique, so it's worth trying more than one.
From restaurants to take-away spots — we've got the perfect hot cocoa breakdown for you.
Eternal Abundance
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1025 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Eternal Abundance is a vegan grocery and cafe spot that is currently offering a miso hot chocolate — called I Dream of Shiro, according to their website.
Fufú Café
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1266 W Broadway St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Fufu is offering a yummy green Rice Of The Hulk hot chocolate feature. You can sip and enjoy your hot cocoa while also having some fluffy pancakes at this cafe.
49th Parallel Coffee Roasters
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2902 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This quick coffee shop stop is now serving up a hot chocolate feature called Cocoa Pop Hot Chocolate, with hot cocoa art included.
Bel Café
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1780 W 3rd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bel Café is serving a chocolate lover's dream with their hot chocolate creation, Warm and Fuzzy, topped with dark chocolate truffles.
Honolulu Coffee
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Hawaiian Inspired Cafe
Address: 2098 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are craving banana — Honolulu Coffee can fix this! They are currently offering Bananako'i, a hot chocolate with passionfruit and banana.
Uno Gelato
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ice Cream Shop
Address: 2579 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This ice cream shop is offering a drink called the Royal Midnight Float, and it is all chocolatey goodness for the festival.
Fife Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 64 E 3rd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Their hot chocolate feature, Goddess in the Cloud, is served up in this super cute cup with a little corgi on it.