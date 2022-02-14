This Cooking Class In Vancouver Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Beach In Hawaii
"A culinary tour of the islands." 🌺
You can take a cooking class at this spot in Vancouver and it will make you feel like you're on a beach in Hawaii.
No flight is required for this one — The Dirty Apron Cooking School is offering a tropical Hawaiian-themed cooking class.
Grab a partner and get to cooking because these meals look absolutely delicious. Plus, you can get all of the tropical flavours that you would experience on a beach vacation.
You might not get the sun, but at least the food will be good.
If you don't know how to cook — don't worry, a chef will be teaching you how to prepare all of your dishes.
During the Hawaiian-themed cooking night, you will be making delicious dishes like ginger-soy tuna poke, pineapple and sake roasted kurobuta pork chop and pineapple cake.
The vibrant dishes that you will get to make look absolutely mouth-watering.
The exciting class is meant to take you on a "culinary tour of the islands," the website said.
Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered to you along the way of your cooking adventure.
If this isn't enough, the cooking school offers many other different inspired cooking nights.
Some of the other classes you can take include BC Dine & Vine and La Cucina Toscana - Tasting Tuscany.
For those of you that need a brush-up on your breakfast cooking skills — they also offer brunch classes.
They also have private cooking classes for large groups.
Electronic copies of the recipes you make will be sent to you after each class — so you can keep on practicing at home.
It sounds like a super fun activity for an extra special date night or a girl's night out.
The Dirty Apron Cooking School
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 540 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These cooking classes are the perfect way to learn some new dishes — not to mention it's a great date spot!