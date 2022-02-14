Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Cooking Class In Vancouver Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Beach In Hawaii

"A culinary tour of the islands." 🌺

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Cooking Class In Vancouver Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Beach In Hawaii
@jessnevin | Instagram, @dirty_apron | Instagram

You can take a cooking class at this spot in Vancouver and it will make you feel like you're on a beach in Hawaii.

No flight is required for this one — The Dirty Apron Cooking School is offering a tropical Hawaiian-themed cooking class.

Grab a partner and get to cooking because these meals look absolutely delicious. Plus, you can get all of the tropical flavours that you would experience on a beach vacation.

You might not get the sun, but at least the food will be good.

If you don't know how to cook — don't worry, a chef will be teaching you how to prepare all of your dishes.

During the Hawaiian-themed cooking night, you will be making delicious dishes like ginger-soy tuna poke, pineapple and sake roasted kurobuta pork chop and pineapple cake.

The vibrant dishes that you will get to make look absolutely mouth-watering.

The exciting class is meant to take you on a "culinary tour of the islands," the website said.

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered to you along the way of your cooking adventure.

If this isn't enough, the cooking school offers many other different inspired cooking nights.

Some of the other classes you can take include BC Dine & Vine and La Cucina Toscana - Tasting Tuscany.

For those of you that need a brush-up on your breakfast cooking skills — they also offer brunch classes.

They also have private cooking classes for large groups.

Electronic copies of the recipes you make will be sent to you after each class — so you can keep on practicing at home.

It sounds like a super fun activity for an extra special date night or a girl's night out.

The Dirty Apron Cooking School

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 540 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: These cooking classes are the perfect way to learn some new dishes — not to mention it's a great date spot!

Website

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

interprovincial travel

Vancouver Is Ranked As A Better City To Live In Than Toronto For Millennials & Gen Z

It's actually one of the best in the world!

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @calebkinzer | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. was ranked as one of the best places in the world to live in if you're in your 20s — and it beat out every other city in Canada, too.

Sorry Toronto, Vancouver appears to be the superior city — at least for Millennials and Generation Z.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

9 Spontaneous Day Trips That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away From Vancouver

Get in, we're going daytripping.

@mr.benfield | Instagram, @coastalkells | Instagram

Have you ever imagined just jumping in your car, and leaving for a spontaneous trip? You can drive less than three hours from Vancouver, B.C. to some pretty epic spots, that are perfect for a get-away day — without even having to pack a bag.

Even in the winter, B.C. offers a wide range of things to do. You can be skiing on the slopes, hiking to the top of a mountain, strolling a beach, or exploring restaurants in a new city — all in under three hours.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

A Secret Pop-Up Bar In Vancouver Is Giving Us 'Alice In Wonderland' Boozy Tea Party Vibes

Watch out for the Mad Hatter! 🎩

@cbrandy18 | Instagram, The Alice Cocktail Experience | Handout

You can go to a boozy tea party in B.C. and you'll feel like you've been transported into Alice in Wonderland.

This amazing immersive cocktail pop-up experience sounds like a dream come true for fans of the popular book or movie — and it's in a secret location!

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'

A lot of people actually agree!

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you love B.C., you might want to close your eyes, because people are roasting it hard in a comparison with Toronto.

Someone made the move from Toronto expecting B.C. to be "super chill," but instead found the people to be the opposite — and they're not the only one.

Keep Reading Show less