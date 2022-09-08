Vancouver Is Getting A New Mini Golf Bar & You Can Putt Your Way Through Unique Themes
Think Caddyshack and Game Of Thrones!
There is a brand new bar coming to the city of Vancouver and it has everything to do with golf!
PAR-TEE PUTT is a new mini golf bar that will be opening its doors to the public on September 12, so get ready to add this to your weekend plans.
This unique bar will feature 18 themed holes that are totally quirky, nostalgic and fun and include some pop culture references and Vancouver landmarks.
The golf bar plans to feature "city landmarks such as Science World and the Lions Gate Bridge, as well as holes paying homage to classic films and pop-culture references like Caddyshack and Game of Thrones," according to a press release.
Plus, PAR-TEE PUTT is going to have "a wide selection of drinks, including beer, wine on tap, and golf-themed cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, The Hatchet and the John Daly," with the last one being a reference to the legendary golfer.
Who knows, maybe after a few drinks you're putting game will be PGA-worthy!
The vibes of this bar look nothing short of Insta-worthy so if there's one thing for sure, it's that you won't be leaving without snapping a couple of shots to step up your content game first.
The bar will also have a selection of foods to snack on like sandwiches, salads, and burgers in case you work up an appetite from putting 18 holes.
On Fridays and Saturdays, you can hit up the dance floor as a local DJ spins some tunes, so there's something to enjoy for those who aren't a fan of golf!