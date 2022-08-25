This Summer Halloween Event In Vancouver Is Bringing The Spooky Vibes Early
It's for one day only!
Halloween is still a bit far away but you can get a whole spooky taste of it right in the middle of summer at this bar in Vancouver.
Black Lagoon is bringing an entire immersive Halloween pop-up experience to the Butcher and Bullet in Vancouver for one day only on August 30 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The pop-up is meant to be a little sneak peek of what is to come when the fall season rolls around — when the pop-up officially debuts in October.
Black Lagoon cocktail.Black Lagoon
The event will have tons of Halloween-themed cocktails like the Lilith’s Cup, Closed Casket, and the Hellraiser to taste test your heart out.
Each and every one of these ghostly cocktails are super photo-worthy and come in cups that are extremely fitting to the upcoming fall months.
If you've been dreaming of the eerie season to come, this is the perfect way to get a little glimpse of it, right at the end of August.
You might just enjoy the haunting taste of what's to come soon.
It's time to start gathering up all your friends and telling them about all the scary cocktail vibes that can be experienced in just a few days.
Plus, don't forget to pull out your best costume and dress for the occasion to truly immerse yourself into the themed pop-up bar.
You might even end up landing a cocktail that matches your costume perfectly!
Although it's a one-day-only event, it'll surely get you exciting for the upcoming season filled with ghosts and goblins to come shortly.
Black Lagoon Immersive Halloween Pop-Up
When: August 30 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Address: 911 W Pender St., Vancouver, BC