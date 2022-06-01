These 12 Quebec Hotels, Spas & Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In The World
They were dubbed "most outstanding" by the Forbes Travel Guide!
If you're planning a trip to la belle province (or live there and just want a staycation) you might want to consider booking a spot at one of these top Quebec restaurants, hotels and spas that were just named among the "world's most outstanding."
The Forbes Travel Guide has announced its 2022 Star Awards, which highlight the "best of the best" in hotels, restaurants, and spas across the globe.
In this year's list, Forbes highlighted 12 Quebec eateries and accommodations that it considers "outstanding," "exceptional," or "excellent," and the winners are definitely worth checking out.
To create its list of winners, Forbes sends out "incognito inspectors" who stay at hotels and visit spas and restaurants as ordinary guests.
These inspectors place an emphasis on quality of service, as Forbes says that "your experience at a hotel, restaurant or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes you feel is what you will remember most."
Without further ado, here are the 12 restaurants, hotels, and spas in Quebec that were named among the best across the globe.
Restaurants
Chez Muffy
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Cuisine: Comfort food, French-Canadian
Address: 10 Rue Saint Antoine, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: A spot for both tourists and locals alike, Chez Muffy offers "high-end comfort food" in a "refined yet relaxed atmosphere," which the FTG notes is perfect for a romantic date or intimate dinner.
Among the highlights of the restaurant are its vegetarian dishes, with its "squash lasagne with goat cheese and herb salad" getting a shoutout from the Forbes inspector.
Maison Boulud
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Cuisine: French
Address: 1228 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in The Ritz-Carlton in Montreal's Golden Square Mile, Maison Boulud "manages to create a beautiful balance between luxury and comfort," says the FTG.
The restaurant offers à la carte options as well as a prix fixe menu, and the Forbes inspector says you mustn't leave without having dessert.
"No one tastes the Chocolate Coulant with liquid caramel, fleur de sel and caramelized milk ice cream without raving about it for weeks."
Toque!
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Cuisine: French
Address: 900 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Toque! was awarded four stars thanks to its "memorable dishes" and "plates [that] are garnished with such impeccable attention to detail that you may spend several minutes debating whether or not to ruin the presentation."
The FTG notes that it can be difficult to get a spot here without a reservation (one made at least a week in advance, at that) but mentions that the restaurant is also open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday.
Hotels
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 8 Rue Saint-Antoine, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: The travel guide highlights the hotel's personalized customer service, its romantic quality and its charm and historical character as reasons to visit.
While the Auberge Saint-Antoine will "[allow] you to step back in time to New France or to the British Merchant era" with its period designs, don't think it's not luxurious — each room has "a Bose sound system, a Nespresso coffee machine, Frette bed linens, bathrobes and slippers," with many also having heated floors and no-fog mirrors.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 900 Rene Levesque Blvd. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The FTG describes the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth as "at the cutting edge of hospitality and the face of the city’s dynamic character."
The travel guide notes that the hotel's downtown Montreal location is great for exploring the city.
Complete with a collection of art and "quirky cultural elements," like a suite that pays tribute to John Lennon and Yoko Ono, the hotel is "a modern place that is both inviting and refreshing."
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Fairmont Tremblant
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 3045 Chemin de la Chapelle, Mont Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Tremblant was awarded for its "attentive service" and was dubbed "a charming countryside escape" by the FTG.
The travel guide notes that the Fairmont is the perfect place for skiers as the only ski-in, ski-out hotel in Mont Tremblant, and has four outdoor pools, including a Nordic bath and a heated pool, for après-ski relaxation.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 5 stars
Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With a "trendy" patio scene and stunning decor, the Four Seasons Montreal is a "rose-hued oasis for the city's foodies, design lovers and world travelers alike," says Forbes.
The hotel was awarded for its "elegant accommodations," unique design and overall "la vie en rose" vibe.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Address: 1228 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Forbes Travel Guide calls the Ritz-Carlton a "hub of social, cultural and political activity," and makes note of its "gorgeous" rooms and "high-tech amenities."
The hotel has a heated saltwater pool on its rooftop, "complete with panoramic vistas of downtown Montreal," and houses restaurant Maison Boulud, which Forbes also awarded four stars.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Hotel Le Crystal
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 1100 Rue de La Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The FTG says Hotel Le Crystal sets itself apart from other hotels "with a focus on local flavor."
Highlights of the hotel include its showcasing of local artists, contemporary cuisine, and in-house spa. The hotel announced a temporary closure in 2021 and hasn't yet posted an update about its reopening.
Hôtel Quintessence
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 3004 Chemin de la Chapelle, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: The hotel's name, "Quintessence," is a reference to a "mythical fifth essential element."
"Quintessence is that indefinable, untouchable ingredient representing purity, soul and spirit, the very essence of heaven. Indeed, the boutique hotel strives to add that element to your stay," says Forbes.
Located in the Laurentians region of Quebec, the hotel offers "true indulgence," whether you visit in the winter or summer.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Le Bonne Entente
Price: 💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Address: 3400 Chemin Sainte-Foy, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: The hotel was awarded four stars for its "sophisticated comforts" and impeccable design.
Forbes notes that the hotel aims to offer a "resort experience," to guests, with a three-season heated pool, a spa surrounded by "lush gardens and waterfalls," and "luxury, loft-style suites."
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Spas
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Price: prices for services vary
Star Award Ranking: 5 stars
Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: "Attention to detail sets this elegant spa apart, from sweet, calming scents to a carefully curated selection of treatments using renowned beauty products," says the Forbes Travel Guide.
The inspector notes that the spa's signature treatments are inspired by the Four Seasons' location in Montreal's Golden Square Mile.
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal was also the only Quebec spa to make the list!