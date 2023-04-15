This Dreamy Hotel In Canada Is Like A Real Life Doll House & Will Transport You To England
The Victorian stay is truly fit for a queen. 👑
If you're looking for the perfect place for a summer getaway, look no further than this charming hotel in Canada.
The Maison Rose Hudson is a dreamy hotel that looks like a real-life dollhouse and should definitely be on your radar this summer.
Located in Quebec, the hotel is luxuriously decorated in Victorian furniture and decor, allowing you to escape to England for a weekend.
Set in the village of Hudson in Quebec's Monteregie region, the hotel has seven rooms each beautifully decorated in English style.
One of the most charming has to be the Sarah Bernhardt suite, which is named after the French actress and looks like like it was pulled right from the British countryside.
Each room comes with everything you'll need for your stay, including designer toiletries, bathrobes, slippers and a minibar.
There's also a flat-screen TV and fast Wi-Fi, so even though you'll feel like you've been transported back in time, you won't actually be living like it!
The hotel also offers champagne service and a gourmet French breakfast, allowing your stay to be extra luxurious if you want it to be.
On the hotel grounds, you'll find an on-site restaurant serving up things like foie gras, gourmet pizza, and of course, charcuterie, as well as the opportunity for private picnics in the dreamy outdoor garden.
There's also a lounge where you can stop in for a drink and a cozy living room and library where you can catch up on your reading.
Despite the lavishness of the hotel, you won't need to pay an arm and leg to stay here — room rates start at just $189 per night.
The Maison Rose is located by the Ottawa River, with Sandy Beach just minutes away. The hotel is also just 5 minutes away from two golf clubs, and about 30 minutes from Oka National Park.
It's less than an hour from Montreal too, making it the perfect spot if you're in need of a city break.
Maison Rose Hudson
$189+/night
Address: 471 Main Rd., Hudson, QC
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem in Quebec allows you to escape to England for a weekend — minus the expensive plane ticket.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.