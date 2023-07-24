This Greek Pizza Spot In Calgary Has The Longest Cheese Pull People Have Ever Seen
Pizza is a food most people enjoy, whether it's a simple pepperoni and cheese or loaded high with inventive ingredients. But what about Greek pizza? Consider this take on the classic pizza restaurant next time you're looking to try somewhere new in town.
Nikos Pizza in Calgary is a family-owned establishment serving its version of traditional pizzas. The homemade crust is baked in a high-rimmed pan, giving the pizza a perfectly crispy golden edge. Similar to deep dish, this pizza comes layered with quality toppings and a lot of cheese.
As for toppings, Nikos Pizza sources local ingredients for fresh flavour, like the Alberta-made mozzarella cheese layered on its signature sauce. The varied menu offers something for everyone, whether you want Hawaiian or Herbivore — green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato and black olives.
If you're feeling adventurous, ask about their specials. One menu item — the American Cheeseburger pizza — comes with back bacon, beef, onion and cheddar cheese for a whole mix of cuisines. There's also the classic Canadian Club — back bacon, ham and mushrooms on tomato sauce.
For a more authentically Greek pizza, try the Zeus chicken pizza: seasoned chicken with baby spinach, tomatoes, and topped with feta.
In the last step of the process, the tops of the pizzas are slightly fried, so it's crispy to the bite — like the traditional Greek saganaki — while still delivering that never-ending cheese pull.
The restaurant has a 4.5-star rating on Google, with customers praising the delicious pizza and friendly service, so you know it'll be a night well spent!
Wanting a change from your usual pizza night delivery? Pick one of Nikos' unique premium pizzas, or you can create your own from sauce to toppings, the Greek way.
Visit the Nikos Pizza location in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood or, for delivery, order online through Uber Eats.
Nikos Pizza
Price: Pizzas starting at $17
Address: 1405 11 St. SW, Calgary, AB
Why You Should Go: A delicious take on the cheesy classic, Nikos Pizza is sure to satisfy any craving with its unique pies and locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 21, 2018.